Tips for how to avoid package thefts

If you're like most holiday shoppers, you come home to a pile of packages on your doorstep from online shopping. But what do you do if you want to avoid "porch pirates?"

Lt. Jason Stern of the Grove City, Ohio police department spoke to FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria" on Tuesday about three main tips to help protect from package thieves.

1. Make friends with neighbors

Stern said befriending neighbors who can check on your property throughout the day can minimize potential thefts. He also suggested having family members swing by if neighbors aren't a good option.

2. Get a delivery service app

Stern said many delivery services have apps where you can track your packages in real-time.

"Where you may get on Amazon an email that says 'it's going to be here Wednesday,' if you log on to the phone app, you may get a more specific delivery time, and then, you'll know 'OK, the package was delivered five minutes ago.'"

3. Ship packages elsewhere

"A lot of retailers are now offering a service where you can have your packages shipped to different retail locations and then pick them up when it's convenient for you," Stern said.

