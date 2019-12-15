'Porch piracy' becomes a felony in Michigan on Monday

Stealing packages will become a felony in Michigan just in time for the holidays, as a new state law goes into effect on Monday.

According to a recent survey, nearly one in five Americans was either a holiday porch piracy victim last year or knows someone who was a victim of the epidemic.

Monday's new state law will look to increase prosecution of those caught stealing packages, with punishment ranging from fines to a year in jail and upwards of five years in prison for repeat offenders, Fox 17 reports.

The thefts have jurisdictions across the country scrambling to find ways to deal with the problem. A police department in Oregon is planting fake packages as bait that can track the thief who steals it.

The Holland Department of Public Safety posted a video to their official Facebook page on Thursday showing a man stealing a package from someone's porch before driving away, with the department saying they've received eight similar complaints over the past two weeks, according to a Fox 17 report.

Grand Rapids resident Teri Fanslow said she had a package delivered several weeks ago, only to find it missing despite receiving delivery confirmation.

"I asked around right in my vicinity and the same thing had been happening," Fanslow told the outlet. "Anything else I have delivered I now deliver to my work, I just don't take the chance," Fanslow added, according to Fox 17.

Michigan lawmakers hope the new law will prevent "porch pirates" from stealing packages and ruining people's holidays.

Regardless of the new law going into effect, law enforcement stressed that people should remain alert about their gifts and packages being shipped.

FOX Business' Cortney Moore and Shawn Carter contributed to this report.