Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

This Oregon police department is using fake 'bait packages' to catch holiday 'porch pirates'

Packages are equipped with small GPS devices

By FOXBusiness
close
Pickups Technologies founder Gabriel Cepeda discusses how his company prevents its consumers from dealing with package thefts.video

Company can prevent you from encountering package theft this holiday season

Pickups Technologies founder Gabriel Cepeda discusses how his company prevents its consumers from dealing with package thefts.

A lpolice department in Washington Country, Oregon, has a new way to catch "porch pirates." They’re planting fake packages as bait that can track the thief who steals it.

Continue Reading Below

The bait package program has been running for five years, Det. Patrick Altiere, of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, told FOX affiliate KPTV. But new technologies, like GPS tracking systems, now allow officials to do more with the data that gain from the program.

Packages are equipped with small GPS devices and placed throughout the town. Once a package is taken, the GPS alerts the police department with various notifications and alarms. Authorities can then track the stolen goods, and the thief, in real-time.

So far, Altiere said, the department has seen a 10 percent to 20 percent decrease in thefts.

FedEx says it’s expecting a record holiday shipping season, with 33 million packages to be shipped on Cyber Monday alone. Video

Nearly 2 million packages are stolen or go missing every day, which adds up to more than $25 million in lost goods or services, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Worried customers can protect their parcels: “If you're ordering packages make sure they come when you're home, send them to a neighbor's, send them to an Amazon locker, have them go to work if your work will allow it,” Altiere said.

THIS TOWN OPENED ITS OWN GROCERY STORE WHEN BIG BRAND IGA LEFT

Amy Groff, senior vice president of Industry Operations for the National Apartment Association, told FOX Business that customers should pick up their packages as soon as possible.

“This time of year, apartment communities receive an average of 270 packages per week — be sure to pick yours up promptly so it doesn't get lost in the shuffle,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

If that’s not possible because of work or another obligation, give a neighbor or building management company your contact information so they can alert you or retrieve your package when it comes. Or, consider getting packages delivered to your office instead.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS