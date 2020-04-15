The 5 most profitable companies in the world

Out of all the industries across the globe, which top five companies are really bringing in the big bucks and how many of them are U.S.-based?

Continue Reading Below

Walmart

Walmart, the American multinational retail chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores. There are currently around 11,501 Walmart stores worldwide and they employ 2.2 million associates.

This year to date, the retail giant reported fiscal year revenues of $524 billion.

Sinopec Group

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec") is China's leading state-owned energy and chemical enterprise. Established in Beijing in 1998, it is also listed in Hong Kong and also trades in Shanghai and New York.

As of 2019, Sinopec Group employed over 400,000, and according to Fortune, earned revenues of $414.6 million

WHO IS DOUG MCMILLON?

China National Petroleum

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is one of the world's largest oil companies, with headquarters in Dongcheng District, Beijing, China. CNPC is the state-owned parent company of China’s second-largest oil producer, PetroChina.

CNPC has approximately 1.3 million employees across the globe and gained $392.9 million in 2019's revenue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Royal Dutch Shell

"Shell" (as it's often called) is a Dutch-British oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in England.

The global group of energy and petrochemical companies currently employs an average of 86,000 in more than 70 countries.

Shell's 2019 annual report listed its revenue for the fiscal year as $344.8 million.

State Grid

State Grid Corporation of China (also known as SGCC), most commonly called State Grid, is a state-owned electric utility company established in 2002. State Grid is the world's largest utility company, serving areas such as China, Philippines, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Portugal and Greece.

State Grid has around 917,700 and a revenue of $387.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS