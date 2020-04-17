Stimulus intended to help coronavirus-ravaged small businesses instead rewarding hedge funds, brokerages

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When the chief executive of a midsized bank was briefed on the status of small-business loans being made under the federal government's coronavirus stimulus plan, he nearly hit the roof.

The bank was receiving applications not just from those barely solvent mom-and-pop businesses like restaurants, salons and family-run factories shuttered amid the nationwide pandemic shutdown that the legislation was supposed to help. Flowing into his system were applications from businesses no one would consider small, or even barely solvent: Midsized hedge funds, brokerage businesses, small law firms, all outfits that are making money, much of it through fee income, and operating remotely almost as if nothing had changed.

What the banker discovered was that with less than 500 employees, financial firms and other high-end businesses are technically qualified for low-interest federally guaranteed loans under the broad parameters of the government's Payroll Protection Program. And many were sending applications to his bank for the cash, as much as $10 million in the form of a forgivable loan even if these weren't the types of small businesses Washington was looking to aid.

Even worse, the hedge funds and brokerage businesses were in effect taking money that should be earmarked for businesses that can barely survive in a time of social distancing and quarantines. These companies have been forced to lay off workers just to make rent, while many banks were prioritizing loans on a first-come, first-served basis and giving priority to their best customers. That means hedge funds and financial firms with deep pockets and significant banking relationships could be getting the money ahead of the local coffee shop.

"Unlike the local coffee shop, hedge funds and brokerage firms are still earning fee income from their clients," said the banker, a well-known fixture in the financial business, who spoke on the condition that neither he nor his firm would be identified. "And now they’re taking money away from people who need it the most."

The banker says he spoke to FOX Business because he is concerned about the inequality gap involving the pandemic stimulus and the social unrest it could create. He said the spending being directed at Wall Street through various Federal Reserve programs dwarfs the stimulus designed for Main Street businesses.

And he said it will lead to a widening class divide when the quarantines are over unless the federal government acts and acts fast. If small businesses don't have access to the stimulus funds, they will increase layoffs — many of these employees are minorities and all of them working-class Americans — or face bankruptcy, as is happening today. Wall Street, meanwhile, has been thriving with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recovering a chunk of its losses since the pandemic began, the result of unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve.

“What's going to happen is a class divide we haven't seen in years," the banker told FOX Business. "Remember Occupy Wall Street?" he asked, referring to the sometimes violent protest movement that fomented after the 2008 financial collapse and bank bailouts. "These protests will be bigger and more violent because the economic problems are worse and the disparity of the money is favoring Wall Street even more."

FOX Business reached out to a Treasury Department spokesman on the issue of whether hedge funds and brokerage shops should be tapping into the PPP loan program. The spokesman didn't answer telephone calls and emails for comment.

But officials at the nation's big banks did. In a series of interviews, speaking on a not-for-attribution basis, officials at several large New York City-based banks say they are also concerned about the potential of class warfare or even worse, because of the uneven nature of the Wall Street-vs.-Main Street bailouts. Even worse, they’re powerless to do anything because the Treasury Department is setting the rules that don’t distinguish between hedge funds and flower shops. “If a hedge fund applies for a PPP loan and qualifies we have no choice but to make the loan,” said one official at a major New York City financial institution.

The banker who alerted FOX Business to the hedge fund loan matter says he’s taking a different approach. “I’m telling my people not to make these loans,” he said. “Because the pitchforks are coming and I don’t want to be responsible.”

GLARING INEQUALITY

It wasn’t so long ago that the economic policies of the Trump administration of low taxes and less regulation were heralded for creating conditions that led to historically low unemployment, rising wages, and a massive stock market rally.

But that was before the coronavirus hit, forcing a near nationwide quarantine and a near collapse of the $20 trillion US economy. Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the American workforce, were among those companies most vulnerable to the measures designed to limit the spread of the virus.

As the US headed for a possible depression, the response from the government was a massive, albeit hastily designed set of stimulus programs. The Federal Reserve has pumped an estimated $10 trillion of stimulus through money printing, slashing interest rates and buying various risky securities in the market, which has had the effect of propping up trading revenues among investment banks, hedge funds, brokerages and private equity houses.

By comparison the federal government has passed a single $2 trillion spending plan to help individuals through payroll tax credits and free money, while Main Street businesses could apply for billions of dollars in forgivable loans.

Dig deeper into the Main Street relief efforts and the inequality becomes even more glaring: As traders are feasting off of low borrowing costs thanks to the Fed, mom-and-pop businesses are facing reams of bureaucratic red tape to get a piece of a relatively small chunk of money, the $350 billion set aside for the so-called payroll protection program. The loans are forgivable if the business doesn't lay off its workers, but layoffs are often inevitable because the government checks only go so far and many didn't get the money before it ran out earlier this week.

The relatively small size of the business loan program — enacted two weeks ago to give a lifeline to outfits that were laying off workers in droves — meant that banks had to prioritize lending to either their best customers or those who showed up first. Hedge funds and other financial businesses often get preferential treatment because they use banking services more than say a local hairdresser, bankers concede.

Congress is now hammering out the details of another $250 million in federal money earmarked for low-interest small business loans, but based on the demand for the first leg of the program, this money will not be enough to meet demand, bankers say.

Meanwhile, FOX Business has learned banks are bracing for legal liabilities because they are associated with a plan that is riddled with red tape, relatively small size and so broadly written that hedge funds can get the money before real small businesses.

They say the class warfare situation could be even more acute than what they faced in the aftermath of the 2008 bailouts — the Occupy Wall Street movement and a large-scale regulatory crackdown as Fed stimulus pushed up stock prices but Main Street businesses were mired in the worst of the Great Recession.

Recall, the 2008 financial jolted the US economy, but it largely remained open for business. The pandemic has caused much of the US economy to shut down. The bailouts have benefited market speculators, while small businesses are fighting for crumbs.

And many of those crumbs are falling into what some on Wall Street have been arguing is the wrong hands. Bankers tell FOX Business everyone from LLCs that own yachts that employ chefs and other personnel, to small law firms are applying for the money in addition to financial firms. Most are doing so as they make money and quietly, not looking to draw attention to their efforts. But former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, the managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, a so-called fund-of-funds that invests client money into hedge funds, doesn’t see a problem with financial firms receiving low-interest loans.

Scaramucci recently told Bloomberg he thinks hedge funds getting loans, “might make sense.” In another interview, Scaramucci told MSNBC, “Just because the business has a name, private equity or hedge fund manager, doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re loaded with rich people” who are their employees.

Scaramucci didn't return telephone and text messages asking whether Skybridge has applied for PPP funds but he makes a good point: Many people who would be considered middle class work for financial firms in various capacities and could be harmed by the pandemic shutdown if their business closes.

But bankers tell FOX Business hedge fund and financial firms also make money on fees, thus they are hardly struggling for survival.

"The rules written by Treasury were so broad that anyone can qualify," said a banker who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "All they had to do is tell us to lend to people who weren't making money. Instead they just threw money at the problem and not enough at Main Street, and we are the ones that will suffer when this is over."

