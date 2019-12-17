Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Currencies

Steven Mnuchin explains why nearly $1.5 trillion worth of $100 bills reportedly disappeared

American dollars are the currency of the world, the treasury secretary says

By FOXBusiness
close
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses cash, digital currencies and why $100 bills are going missing around the world. video

Why are $100 bills going missing? Steven Mnuchin weighs in

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses cash, digital currencies and why $100 bills are going missing around the world.

Almost $1.5 trillion of the world's cash, with U.S. $100 bills making up a great deal of it, is reportedly unaccounted for. So what happened to the money?

Continue Reading Below

"Literally, a lot of these $100 bills are sitting in bank vaults all over the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told FOX Business' Lou Dobbs during an interview on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of Benjamins all over the world."

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin pointed to the negative interest rates causing people to turn to American dollars as a solid investment.

NUMBER OF $100 BILLS CIRCULATING THE GLOBE SKYROCKETING, THIS COULD BE WHY

"The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and everybody wants to hold dollars," Mnuchin said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight." "And the reason why they want to hold dollars is because the U.S. is a safe place to have your money, to invest and to hold your assets."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues America is the only game in town.Video

Mnuchin said it's interesting that, in a increasingly digital world, "the demand for U.S. currency continues to go up."

VARNEY: THE US DOLLAR IS KING OF THE HILL

"There's a lot of Benjamins all over the world," Mnuchin said.

"Literally, a lot of these $100 bills are sitting in bank vaults all over the world."

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

There are more $100 bills – also known as C-notes – in circulation than $1 bills, according to data from the Federal Reserve, which found there are more $100s than any other denomination of U.S. currency. The number of outstanding bills featuring a picture of Benjamin Franklin has about doubled since the start of the recession.

JMP Securities president Mark Lehmann provides insight into the China trade war and the markets.Video

In 2018, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago illustrated a correlation between low interest rates and high currency demand, though it also noted outside factors could help explain swelling demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bank estimates that 80 percent of all $100 bills last year were actually in circulation in foreign countries. It explained that residents in other countries, particularly those with unstable financial systems, often use the notes as a safe haven.

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.