Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Who are the longest-serving CEOs in the US?

By FOXBusiness
close
Chairman of Renaissance Capital Kathleen Smith says IPOs will perform well once there’s reduced volatility in the market and when IPO returns lead to issuance.video

IPO market expected to be a buyer’s, not a seller’s, market

Chairman of Renaissance Capital Kathleen Smith says IPOs will perform well once there’s reduced volatility in the market and when IPO returns lead to issuance.

When it comes to longest-serving CEOs in the S&P 500, billionaire Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway reigns supreme with 50 years under his belt.

Continue Reading Below

Buffett secured the top spot after Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands, stepped down after nearly six decades in February.

WARREN BUFFETT: GET TO KNOW THE BILLIONAIRE 'ORACLE OF OMAHA'

Plenty of companies struggle with CEO turnover, but these businessmen have managed to hold onto their positions for decades.

Here are the longest-serving CEOs in the S&P 500, according to Statista:

In a Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview by Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions o

1. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha" for his successful investing, Warren Buffett became CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1970. He transformed it from a textile manufacturer to a multinational conglomerate holding company behind many recognizable businesses, including GEICO, Fruit of the Loom and Dairy Queen.

Buffett has a net worth of $73.2 billion according to Forbes.

10 MILITARY VETERANS WHO BECAME CEOS OF FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES

2. Alan B. Miller, Universal Health Services

Alan B. Miller founded United Health Services, one of the biggest hospital and health care services companies in the United States, in 1979. He's been CEO for 41 years.

Miller, 82, is among the declining number of CEOs with military experience. He served in the Army.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UHSUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES104.04-1.41-1.34%

3. James Herbert, First Republic Bank

James Herbert founded San Francisco-based First Republic Bank in 1985, and he's held the position of CEO for 35 years. First Republic Bank went public in 1986.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FRCFIRST REPUBLIC109.27+1.10+1.02%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

4. Tie: Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron

Both Richard Fain and Leonard Schleifer have led their respective corporations for about 31 years. Fain took over Royal Caribbean Cruises in 1988.

Dr. Len Schleifer is CEO of Regeneron. Credit Regeneron

Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, a neurologist, co-founded Regeneron in 1988, and the 67-year-old has been CEO ever since.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
RCLROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES54.95+3.08+5.94%
REGNREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.606.81-6.00-0.98%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS