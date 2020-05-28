What is Regeneron?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

American biotech company Regeneron is one of the companies at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 577.10 +33.09 +6.08%

Regeneron, which is based in Tarrytown, New York, is looking into at least two coronavirus treatments: an antibody cocktail and arthritis drug Kevzara. The Kevzara Phase 2 trial results were less than encouraging, but Regeneron said it is "rapidly advancing" the antibody cocktail for human trials starting in June.

WHY IS BILL GATES IN THE CORONAVIRUS FIGHT?

Much of Regeneron's work has been in partnership with Sanofi, a French drug company. The two companies will continue collaborating even after Regeneron bought back $5 billion of its shares from Sanofi in late May.

ARE CORONAVIRUS TEMPERATURE CHECKS EFFECTIVE?

Regeneron was founded in 1988 by neurologist Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, who is the company CEO. The name "comes from regenerating neurons ... with gene in the middle," Schleifer has said.

By 1997, Regeneron had switched its focus from neurotrophic factors, which support the growth of neurons, to therapeutic solutions. About a decade later, the company got its first FDA approval for the drug Arcalyst, which treats cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare hereditary inflammatory disorder.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company has earned FDA approval for at least six more medicines since then.

Regeneron has been publicly traded since 1991.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE