What is Regeneron?

Regeneron is one of the companies at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus

By FOXBusiness
President Trump says his administration reversed the increasing cost of health care for the first time in decades.video

Trump: We are pursuing vaccines at record speed

American biotech company Regeneron is one of the companies at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

REGNREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.577.10+33.09+6.08%

Regeneron, which is based in Tarrytown, New York, is looking into at least two coronavirus treatments: an antibody cocktail and arthritis drug Kevzara. The Kevzara Phase 2 trial results were less than encouraging, but Regeneron said it is "rapidly advancing" the antibody cocktail for human trials starting in June.

Much of Regeneron's work has been in partnership with Sanofi, a French drug company. The two companies will continue collaborating even after Regeneron bought back $5 billion of its shares from Sanofi in late May.

Regeneron was founded in 1988 by neurologist Dr. Leonard S. Schleifer, who is the company CEO. The name "comes from regenerating neurons ... with gene in the middle," Schleifer has said.

Dr. Len Schleifer is CEO of Regeneron. Credit Regeneron

By 1997, Regeneron had switched its focus from neurotrophic factors, which support the growth of neurons, to therapeutic solutions. About a decade later, the company got its first FDA approval for the drug Arcalyst, which treats cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare hereditary inflammatory disorder.

The company has earned FDA approval for at least six more medicines since then.

Regeneron has been publicly traded since 1991.

