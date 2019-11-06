Easterbrook one of record number of CEOs leaving posts

The departures of high-profile CEOs like Steve Easterbrook of McDonald's and Kevin Burns of Juul may seem like outliers, but they betray a disconcerting uptick in CEO exits that is setting records.

In fact, 2019 has seen the most CEO departures since firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas began tracking the data in 2002. From January to October, 1,332 CEOs have left their companies ⁠— a 13% increase compared to January through October 2018.

October marked the most CEO departures, with 172 exits according to Challenger's calculations. That's a 14% increase from September, when 151 CEOs left.

So far, this year is worse than the Great Recession for CEO turnover. Only 1,257 CEOs had run for the hills as of October 2008.

The sector hemorrhaging the most CEOs is government/nonprofit, followed by technology and then finance.

Six CEOs left their posts in October following allegations of professional misconduct, according to Challenger. The most prominent example may be Easterbrook, who was fired over an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

