Small businesses coming up empty on internet searches

Though 90% of consumers use the internet to find local business, many have no website

By FOXBusiness
In a world where e-commerce and digital outreach are becoming commonplace in business, it’s rare to find a company without a website.

But according to a study by portfolio company Visual Objects, one-third (29%) of all 30 million American small businesses plan to create a website for the first time in 2020.

Online presence as a business, especially when local, has been propagated as a crucial method for success. Virtual Objects said neglecting to invest in a website could cause businesses to lack credibility and miss out on potential new customers.

Business solutions site Bright Local reported that 90 percent of consumers used the internet to find local businesses in 2019.

Another 29 percent of business owners say they plan to improve their website this year over other methods of marketing like social media, SEO, and digital marketing -- a method which 25 percent of businesses plan to start using.

70 percent of small businesses said they will invest in social media which is the most highly successful method in marketing.

