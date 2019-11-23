Here are the 10 richest towns in America

It may not be too surprising, but the richest town in the U.S. is within an hour's drive of San Francisco, according to one report.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg published its annual report on the 50 wealthiest towns in the U.S.

For its findings, the website analyzed data for places in the U.S. with a minimum of 2,000 households, the report said. Each place was ranked based on its average household income.

Similar to the wealthiest, many of the top-10 towns are located close to major metropolitan areas.

The towns in second, sixth, eighth and ninth places are all within an hour drive of New York City, while the town in 10th place is close to Chicago.

To see the full results, here are the 10 richest towns in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

FOX Business also found each state’s average household income, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2017.

10. Glencoe, Illinois

Glencoe’s average household income: $339,883

Illinois’ average household income: $61,229

Glencoe, Illinois, has about 9,00 residents and is located 20 miles north of Chicago, according to the village's Facebook page. Glencoe was also where parts of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Sixteen Candles” were filmed.

9. Bronxville, New York

Bronxville’s average household income: $340,448

New York’s average household income: $62,765

Bronxville, New York, is only 15 miles north of New York City, according to the village's website. It was incorporated in 1898, and today Bronxville has about 6,200 residents, the website says.

8. Darien, Connecticut

Darien’s average household income: $341,090

Connecticut’s average household income: $73,781

Darien, Connecticut, is just about an hour away from New York City by car and had a population of 20,732 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the area was first settled by colonists in 1641.

7. Highland Park, Texas

Highland Park’s average household income: $358,994

Texas’ average household income: $57,051

Highland Park, Texas, was first incorporated in 1913, according to the town website. It is just outside of Dallas and is only about 2.26 square miles in size, the website says.

The town has about 8,900 residents.

6. Short Hills, New Jersey

Short Hills’ average household income: $367,491

New Jersey’s average household income: $76,475

Located in Millburn Township, New Jersey, Short Hills had a population of 13,165 in 2010, according to the Census Bureau. Just last year, Bloomberg listed Short Hills as the fifth-wealthiest town in the U.S.

Short Hills is also home to Greenwood Gardens, which is pictured above.

5. Hillsborough, California

Hillsborough’s average household income: $373,128

California’s average household income: $67,169

Hillsborough, California -- just outside of San Francisco -- was established in 1910, according to the town’s website. Hillsborough is also home to the famous Flintstone House.

According to The New York Times, the house’s owners were sued in March by the town for some of its unconventional yard decorations, including dinosaur statues.

4. Los Altos Hills, California

Los Altos Hills average household income: $386,174

California’s average household income: $67,169

Los Altos Hills, California, is also just outside San Francisco and is just about 9 square miles in size, according to the town website. The town was incorporated in 1956, and today has a bit more than 8,000 residents, the website says.

3. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Cherry Hills Village’s average household income: $394,259

Colorado’s average household income: $65,458

Just south of Denver, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, was incorporated in 1945, according to its Facebook page. In several of its Facebook posts about its John Meade Park, the village incorporates a stuffed muskrat named Max, which is apparently the park’s mascot.

According to Bloomberg, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning lives in Cherry Hills Village.

2. Scarsdale, New York

Scarsdale’s average household income: $417,335

New York’s average household income in 2017: $62,765

Scarsdale, New York, is about an hour outside New York City and moved up one spot on Bloomberg’s list this year, according to the outlet.

Residents in the town had an average annual household income increase of about $30,000, Bloomberg reported.

1. Atherton, California

Atherton’s average household income: $450,696

California’s average household income: $67,169

For three years in a row, Atherton, California, has topped Bloomberg’s list of wealthiest towns in the U.S. Among some of its wealthy residents are Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Eric Schmidt.

Atherton was incorporated in 1923, according to its website. The town, which is just outside of San Francisco, had a population of 6,995 in 2011, the website says.