Here are the 10 richest towns in America
The richest town in America has earned the spot for the third year in a row
It may not be too surprising, but the richest town in the U.S. is within an hour's drive of San Francisco, according to one report.
Continue Reading Below
Earlier this year, Bloomberg published its annual report on the 50 wealthiest towns in the U.S.
For its findings, the website analyzed data for places in the U.S. with a minimum of 2,000 households, the report said. Each place was ranked based on its average household income.
RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS ADDS TO RECORD PRICE TAG, TOUTS NEW FEATURES AHEAD OF 2021 OPENING
Similar to the wealthiest, many of the top-10 towns are located close to major metropolitan areas.
The towns in second, sixth, eighth and ninth places are all within an hour drive of New York City, while the town in 10th place is close to Chicago.
A $7.5B LAS VEGAS ‘MINI-CITY’ COULD REDEFINE SIN CITY SKYLINE
To see the full results, here are the 10 richest towns in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.
FOX Business also found each state’s average household income, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, from 2017.
10. Glencoe, Illinois
Glencoe’s average household income: $339,883
Illinois’ average household income: $61,229
Glencoe, Illinois, has about 9,00 residents and is located 20 miles north of Chicago, according to the village's Facebook page. Glencoe was also where parts of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Sixteen Candles” were filmed.
9. Bronxville, New York
Bronxville’s average household income: $340,448
New York’s average household income: $62,765
Bronxville, New York, is only 15 miles north of New York City, according to the village's website. It was incorporated in 1898, and today Bronxville has about 6,200 residents, the website says.
8. Darien, Connecticut
Darien’s average household income: $341,090
Connecticut’s average household income: $73,781
Darien, Connecticut, is just about an hour away from New York City by car and had a population of 20,732 in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, the area was first settled by colonists in 1641.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
7. Highland Park, Texas
Highland Park’s average household income: $358,994
Texas’ average household income: $57,051
Highland Park, Texas, was first incorporated in 1913, according to the town website. It is just outside of Dallas and is only about 2.26 square miles in size, the website says.
The town has about 8,900 residents.
6. Short Hills, New Jersey
Short Hills’ average household income: $367,491
New Jersey’s average household income: $76,475
Located in Millburn Township, New Jersey, Short Hills had a population of 13,165 in 2010, according to the Census Bureau. Just last year, Bloomberg listed Short Hills as the fifth-wealthiest town in the U.S.
Short Hills is also home to Greenwood Gardens, which is pictured above.
5. Hillsborough, California
Hillsborough’s average household income: $373,128
California’s average household income: $67,169
Hillsborough, California -- just outside of San Francisco -- was established in 1910, according to the town’s website. Hillsborough is also home to the famous Flintstone House.
According to The New York Times, the house’s owners were sued in March by the town for some of its unconventional yard decorations, including dinosaur statues.
4. Los Altos Hills, California
Los Altos Hills average household income: $386,174
California’s average household income: $67,169
Los Altos Hills, California, is also just outside San Francisco and is just about 9 square miles in size, according to the town website. The town was incorporated in 1956, and today has a bit more than 8,000 residents, the website says.
3. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Cherry Hills Village’s average household income: $394,259
Colorado’s average household income: $65,458
Just south of Denver, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, was incorporated in 1945, according to its Facebook page. In several of its Facebook posts about its John Meade Park, the village incorporates a stuffed muskrat named Max, which is apparently the park’s mascot.
According to Bloomberg, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning lives in Cherry Hills Village.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
2. Scarsdale, New York
Scarsdale’s average household income: $417,335
New York’s average household income in 2017: $62,765
Scarsdale, New York, is about an hour outside New York City and moved up one spot on Bloomberg’s list this year, according to the outlet.
Residents in the town had an average annual household income increase of about $30,000, Bloomberg reported.
1. Atherton, California
Atherton’s average household income: $450,696
California’s average household income: $67,169
For three years in a row, Atherton, California, has topped Bloomberg’s list of wealthiest towns in the U.S. Among some of its wealthy residents are Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Google’s Eric Schmidt.
Atherton was incorporated in 1923, according to its website. The town, which is just outside of San Francisco, had a population of 6,995 in 2011, the website says.