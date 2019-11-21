Resorts World Las Vegas adds to record price tag, touts new features ahead of 2021 opening

The company behind the ultra-expensive Resorts World Las Vegas project on Thursday unveiled several new amenities that will be available when the mega-resort opens its doors to the public, but customers will have to wait longer to experience them than originally expected.

The latest incarnation of the $4.3 billion project -- the most expensive resort on record in Sin City -- will feature a 5,000-seat theater designed for celebrity performer residencies, a 75,000-square-foot club that will remain open day and night and a 50-foot-diameter “video globe,” according to a Resorts World Las Vegas press release. The project also added more luxury suites, villas and penthouses.

The Resorts World Las Vegas is slated to open in the summer of 2021, according to the project’s updated timeline. It was originally scheduled to debut in late 2020.

"Our team has been working diligently to perfect the vision for Resorts World Las Vegas and we are excited to begin sharing that concept with Las Vegas and the greater hospitality communities," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We believe Resorts World's unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas."

Prior estimates had placed the project's cost at $4 billion, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The previous record-holder, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cost $4.18 billion.

The Resorts World Las Vegas was designed with “Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology and world-class guest service” in mind, the release added.

Aside from the newly announced features, the resort will have a casino and entertainment zone, a sportsbook, a spa and a pool complex. Its two resort towers have a total of 3,500 guest rooms.

