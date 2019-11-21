Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury

Resorts World Las Vegas adds to record price tag, touts new features ahead of 2021 opening

Mega-resort set to open in summer of 2021

By FOXBusiness
close
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on the city's potential deal with the Boring Company for a tunnel system and the city's expanding job market.video

Las Vegas' potential big bet on Boring Company

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on the city's potential deal with the Boring Company for a tunnel system and the city's expanding job market.

The company behind the ultra-expensive Resorts World Las Vegas project on Thursday unveiled several new amenities that will be available when the mega-resort opens its doors to the public, but customers will have to wait longer to experience them than originally expected.

Continue Reading Below

The latest incarnation of the $4.3 billion project -- the most expensive resort on record in Sin City -- will feature a 5,000-seat theater designed for celebrity performer residencies, a 75,000-square-foot club that will remain open day and night and a 50-foot-diameter “video globe,” according to a Resorts World Las Vegas press release. The project also added more luxury suites, villas and penthouses.

'SIN CITY' CENSUS SHOWS LAS VEGAS FACING FIERCE COMPETITION FOR THE TITLE

The Resorts World Las Vegas is slated to open in the summer of 2021, according to the project’s updated timeline. It was originally scheduled to debut in late 2020.

Resorts World Las Vegas/Genting Group

"Our team has been working diligently to perfect the vision for Resorts World Las Vegas and we are excited to begin sharing that concept with Las Vegas and the greater hospitality communities," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We believe Resorts World's unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Prior estimates had placed the project's cost at $4 billion, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The previous record-holder, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cost $4.18 billion.

The Resorts World Las Vegas was designed with “Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology and world-class guest service” in mind, the release added.

Aside from the newly announced features, the resort will have a casino and entertainment zone, a sportsbook, a spa and a pool complex. Its two resort towers have a total of 3,500 guest rooms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS