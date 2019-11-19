A $7.5B Las Vegas ‘mini-city’ could redefine Sin City skyline

A futuristic “mini-city” is coming to Las Vegas and it promises to be completely off the grid.

Bleutech Park is a $7.5 billion mixed-use development that will be built on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

“I don’t think the world has ever done anything like this before,” Bleutech Park spokesperson Tom Letizia told FOX Business. “I’m excited. I’ve been working in public relations for the last 30 years here in Las Vegas. I’ve never had a project like Bleutech Park.”

Developers for the project bought the 210-acre property earlier this month and on Tuesday, they announced they would also develop another tract of land in Henderson, where the Bleutech Park Manufacturing HUB would be built.

“All of our emerging companies that are participating in this project will be manufacturing in southern Nevada and that’s another tremendous economic boom for our community,” Letizia said.

The HUB will be built on land under a long-term ground lease agreement, according to a press release.

The park itself is expected to be energy-efficient — to the point of being 100 percent off the grid — with sustainable, luxury residences, offices, retail spaces and a “futuristic 3,000-keys hotel,” according to an earlier release.

Bleutech Park will also have a surfing destination with an innovative pool that will guarantee waves and an exotic beach environment, and a full-entertainment, state-of-the-art, 1,200-foot tower that would redefine the Las Vegas skyline, the release said.

Some of the technology in the park will include self-healing concrete, which biologically produces limestone to repair cracks, and 33 supertrees — the likes of which are already in Singapore — that will be between 50 and 100 feet tall.

“These are technologies that are already in place in different parts of the world,” Letizia said. “We’re not out there reinventing the wheel, we’re just taking all of these emerging technologies and we’re putting them in one place.”

And those technologies will be made in Henderson, at the Manufacturing HUB, which will also act as Bleutech Park’s “tech campus” for training and “workforce development,” according to the Tuesday release.

“We’re looking at 25,000 jobs for our community, so the economic impact is going to be very dramatic,” Letizia said.

He said the developers hope to have a ceremonial groundbreaking by January 2020, though they’re currently in the process of preparing their entitlement packages to present to Clark County and Henderson officials.

After that, Bleutech Park Las Vegas LLC will start reaching out to potential vendors, suppliers and employees beginning in the first quarter of 2020, according to the release.

Letizia said the Manufacturing HUB is expected to be built in just 18 months, and the first phase of Bleutech Park is expected to open by 2022.

However, he said it’s expected to take six years before all eight phases of the project are open.

As the process for Bleutech Park has unfolded, Letizia said there have been plenty of skeptics, but he continues to point them to other projects people have been skeptical about, like the Hoover Dam, which was built from 1931 and 1936.

“They’re going to be skeptical from here on out, but you know, all we’ve got to do is keep performing and keep living up to our promises and fortunately we have a great team on board that can make a lot of these things happen,” Letizia said. “And that’s what’s so exciting about the project.”