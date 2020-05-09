Who is the richest person in the world unofficially?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 56, is the richest person in the world.

Continue Reading Below

Bezos' wealth has topped all other billionaires in 2020, despite transferring a quarter of his Amazon stake last summer to ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, according to Forbes. He is worth $143 billion as of May 9.

WHERE DOES JEFF BEZOS LIVE?

Bezos became the richest person in the world in July 2018 after his net worth surpassed $150 billion, which outpaced Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time. The Amazon founder lost his title as richest person in the world briefly in October 2019 after Amazon shares dropped 7 percent, which put him just second to Gates again, according to Forbes. Gates' net worth is $106 billion as of May 9.

Bezos founded the e-commerce retailer in 1994 in his Seattle garage and he is still the CEO of the company, which has had immense success during the novel coronavirus pandemic because people around the world have opted out of in-store shopping and turned to online retail, grocery shopping, and video streaming, all three of which Amazon offers through its website.

Eight billionaires have each gained more than $1 billion in additional wealth since the early months of the pandemic starting on Jan. 1, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, MacKenzie Bezos, Eric Yuan, Steve Ballmer, John Albert Sobrato, Joshua Harris and Rocco Commisso, according to a study by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think-tank.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Eight billionaires have each gained more than $1 billion in additional wealth since starting on Jan. 1, which includes the early weeks of the economic standstill caused by the pandemic. The ultrawealthy whose forturnes grew in the first quarter of the year include Bezos, Elon Musk, MacKenzie Bezos, Eric Yuan, Steve Ballmer, John Albert Sobrato, Joshua Harris and Rocco Commisso, according to the institute.

Bezos has profited the most during the pandemic. The Amazon founder's wealth has increased more than $25 billion since Jan. 1 and $12 billion since Feb. 1, according to the study.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS