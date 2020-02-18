Where does Jeff Bezos live?

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has spent the past several months jet-setting around the world with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

But when he’s not traveling the globe, where does the tech mogul — the richest man in the world — call home?

Bezos, who is estimated to be worth approximately $130 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, most recently made headlines for spending more than $250 million on a pair of properties in Los Angeles, California.

He bought the $165 million Warner Estate from entertainment executive David Geffen, setting a record for the highest-priced home in Los Angeles, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bezos also paid another $90 million for a plot of land owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that Bezos owns two other properties in the Beverly Hills area: an estate worth $24.5 million, which he has had since 2007, and the neighboring home, which he picked up in 2018 for $12.9 million.

Before he and ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019, the pair lived in Seattle with their four children, according to MacKenzie’s author page on Amazon. It wasn't clear how the properties were split up when MacKenzie Bezos and Jeff Bezos divorced.

He reportedly bought 10 acres of land, which consists of several homes, in 1998 for $10 million, according to a different Journal report. Years later, in 2010, he bought another 5 acres of property that was once listed at $53 million, according to the newspaper.

Bezos is also reported to own properties in Texas, where he owns more than 300,000 acres of property, and New York and Washington, D.C., according to the Journal. In New York, public records show he paid at least $51.5 million in 2019 for the penthouse apartment of a high-rise on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.