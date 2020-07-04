These are the richest billionaires in every state this year: report

There are more than 600 billionaires in the U.S., but only a few can be recognized as the richest person in each state.

Earlier this year, Forbes published a list of those billionaires. However, the second richest man in the world didn’t make the cut.

Bill Gates, who takes the spot as second richest person in the world, lives in Washington state, where Jeff Bezos also lives. Because the Amazon founder is the richest person in the world, Gates wasn’t listed in Forbes’ report.

According to the magazine, while most U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have at least one billionaire, there are seven states that don’t have a single resident worth at least 10 figures.

Those states without billionaires include Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont.

Last year, North Dakota did have its first billionaire, hotelier Gary Tharaldson, but as the markets crashed because of the coronavirus this year, he lost his billionaire status, Forbes reported.

For its report billionaires by state, Forbes used its World's Billionaires List data, which ranked the list using net worths from March 18.

To see the state list, here are the richest billionaires in every state this year, how much they were worth on March 18 and how they got their wealth, according to Forbes.

Arizona

Arturo Moreno: $3.3 billion

Source of wealth: Billboards, the MLB's Anaheim Angels

Arkansas

Jim Walton: $54.6 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

California

Larry Ellison: $59 billion

Source of wealth: Software

Colorado

Philip Anschutz: $11 billion

Source of wealth: Investments

Connecticut

Ray Dalio: $18 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump: $2.1 billion

Source of wealth: Real Estate

Florida

Thomas Peterffy: $14.3 billion

Source of wealth: Discount brokerage

Georgia

Jim Kennedy: $7.6 billion

Source of wealth: Media, automotive

Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar: $11 billion

Source of wealth: eBay, PayPal

Idaho

Frank Vandersloot: $3.5 billion

Source of wealth: Nutrition, wellness products

Illinois

Ken Griffin: $12.1 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

Indiana

Carl Cook: $8 billion

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Iowa

Harry Stine: $3.8 billion

Source of wealth: Agriculture

Kansas

Charles Koch: $38.2 billion

Source of wealth: Koch Industries

Kentucky

Tamara Gustavson: $4.5 billion

Source of wealth: Self storage company Public Storage

Louisiana

Gayle Benson: $3.2 billion

Source of wealth: The NFL's New Orleans Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans

Maine

Susan Alfond: $1.4 billion

Source of wealth: Shoes

Maryland

Stephen Bisciotti: $4.2 billion

Source of wealth: Staffing, the NFL's Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts

Abigail Johnson: $10.8 billion

Source of wealth: Money management at Fidelity Investments

Michigan

Dan Gilbert: $6.5 billion

Source of wealth: Quicken Loans

Minnesota

Glen Taylor: $2.9 billion

Source of wealth: Printing

Mississippi

James and Thomas Duff: $1.4 billion each

Source of wealth: Tires, diversified

Missouri

Pauline Macmillan Keinath: $4.8 billion

Source of wealth: Cargill

Montana

Dennis Washington: $5.5 billion

Source of wealth: Construction, mining

Nebraska

Warren Buffett: $67.5 billion

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson: $26.8 billion

Source of wealth: Casinos

New Jersey

John Overdeck: $6.1 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

New York

Michael Bloomberg: $48 billion

Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

North Carolina

James Goodnight: $6.1 billion

Source of wealth: Software

Ohio

Les Wexner and family: $4 billion

Source of wealth: Retail, specifically L Brands

Oklahoma

David Green and family: $6.3 billion

Source of wealth: Retail, specifically, Hobby Lobby

Oregon

Phil Knight and family: $29.5 billion

Source of wealth: Nike

Pennsylvania

Victoria Mars: $6.2 billion

Source of wealth: Candy, pet food

Rhode Island

Jonathan Nelson: $1.8 billion

Source of wealth: Private equity

South Carolina

Anita Zucker: $1.3 billion

Source of wealth: Chemicals

South Dakota

T. Denny Sanford: $2 billion

Source of wealth: Banking, credit cards

Tennessee

Thomas Frist, Jr. and family: $7.5 billion

Source of wealth: Hospitals

Texas

Alice Walton: $54.4 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Utah

Gail Miller: $1.7 billion

Source of wealth: Car dealerships

Virginia

Jacqueline Mars: $24.7 billion

Source of wealth: Candy, pet food

Washington state

Jeff Bezos: $113 billion (as of March 18)

Source of wealth: Amazon

West Virginia

Jim Justice II: $1.2 billion

Source of wealth: Coal

Wisconsin

John Menard, Jr.: $11.5 billion

Source of wealth: Home improvement stores

Wyoming

John Mars: $24.7 billion

Source of wealth: Candy, pet food

