These are the richest billionaires in every state this year: report
Bill Gates didn't make it to the list even though he's the second richest man in the world
There are more than 600 billionaires in the U.S., but only a few can be recognized as the richest person in each state.
Earlier this year, Forbes published a list of those billionaires. However, the second richest man in the world didn’t make the cut.
Bill Gates, who takes the spot as second richest person in the world, lives in Washington state, where Jeff Bezos also lives. Because the Amazon founder is the richest person in the world, Gates wasn’t listed in Forbes’ report.
According to the magazine, while most U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have at least one billionaire, there are seven states that don’t have a single resident worth at least 10 figures.
Those states without billionaires include Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont.
Last year, North Dakota did have its first billionaire, hotelier Gary Tharaldson, but as the markets crashed because of the coronavirus this year, he lost his billionaire status, Forbes reported.
For its report billionaires by state, Forbes used its World's Billionaires List data, which ranked the list using net worths from March 18.
To see the state list, here are the richest billionaires in every state this year, how much they were worth on March 18 and how they got their wealth, according to Forbes.
Arizona
Arturo Moreno: $3.3 billion
Source of wealth: Billboards, the MLB's Anaheim Angels
Arkansas
Jim Walton: $54.6 billion
Source of wealth: Walmart
California
Larry Ellison: $59 billion
Source of wealth: Software
Colorado
Philip Anschutz: $11 billion
Source of wealth: Investments
Connecticut
Ray Dalio: $18 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump: $2.1 billion
Source of wealth: Real Estate
Florida
Thomas Peterffy: $14.3 billion
Source of wealth: Discount brokerage
Georgia
Jim Kennedy: $7.6 billion
Source of wealth: Media, automotive
Hawaii
Pierre Omidyar: $11 billion
Source of wealth: eBay, PayPal
Idaho
Frank Vandersloot: $3.5 billion
Source of wealth: Nutrition, wellness products
Illinois
Ken Griffin: $12.1 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
Indiana
Carl Cook: $8 billion
Source of wealth: Medical devices
Iowa
Harry Stine: $3.8 billion
Source of wealth: Agriculture
Kansas
Charles Koch: $38.2 billion
Source of wealth: Koch Industries
Kentucky
Tamara Gustavson: $4.5 billion
Source of wealth: Self storage company Public Storage
Louisiana
Gayle Benson: $3.2 billion
Source of wealth: The NFL's New Orleans Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans
Maine
Susan Alfond: $1.4 billion
Source of wealth: Shoes
Maryland
Stephen Bisciotti: $4.2 billion
Source of wealth: Staffing, the NFL's Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts
Abigail Johnson: $10.8 billion
Source of wealth: Money management at Fidelity Investments
Michigan
Dan Gilbert: $6.5 billion
Source of wealth: Quicken Loans
Minnesota
Glen Taylor: $2.9 billion
Source of wealth: Printing
Mississippi
James and Thomas Duff: $1.4 billion each
Source of wealth: Tires, diversified
Missouri
Pauline Macmillan Keinath: $4.8 billion
Source of wealth: Cargill
Montana
Dennis Washington: $5.5 billion
Source of wealth: Construction, mining
Nebraska
Warren Buffett: $67.5 billion
Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
Nevada
Sheldon Adelson: $26.8 billion
Source of wealth: Casinos
New Jersey
John Overdeck: $6.1 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
New York
Michael Bloomberg: $48 billion
Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP
North Carolina
James Goodnight: $6.1 billion
Source of wealth: Software
Ohio
Les Wexner and family: $4 billion
Source of wealth: Retail, specifically L Brands
Oklahoma
David Green and family: $6.3 billion
Source of wealth: Retail, specifically, Hobby Lobby
Oregon
Phil Knight and family: $29.5 billion
Source of wealth: Nike
Pennsylvania
Victoria Mars: $6.2 billion
Source of wealth: Candy, pet food
Rhode Island
Jonathan Nelson: $1.8 billion
Source of wealth: Private equity
South Carolina
Anita Zucker: $1.3 billion
Source of wealth: Chemicals
South Dakota
T. Denny Sanford: $2 billion
Source of wealth: Banking, credit cards
Tennessee
Thomas Frist, Jr. and family: $7.5 billion
Source of wealth: Hospitals
Texas
Alice Walton: $54.4 billion
Source of wealth: Walmart
Utah
Gail Miller: $1.7 billion
Source of wealth: Car dealerships
Virginia
Jacqueline Mars: $24.7 billion
Source of wealth: Candy, pet food
Washington state
Jeff Bezos: $113 billion (as of March 18)
Source of wealth: Amazon
West Virginia
Jim Justice II: $1.2 billion
Source of wealth: Coal
Wisconsin
John Menard, Jr.: $11.5 billion
Source of wealth: Home improvement stores
Wyoming
John Mars: $24.7 billion
Source of wealth: Candy, pet food