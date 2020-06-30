Who is the richest royal in the world?

Aside from tech giant leaders and business magnates, royals have long been some of the wealthiest people on the planet. There are around 26 active sovereign monarchies who rule or reign over 43 countries in total, including Japan, The Netherlands, Cambodia, Jordan, Swaziland and Monaco. But out of all these royals, which takes the crown for the richest in the world?

Many would believe that the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II is the world's most wealthy monarch. While she may be the most famous royal, she's not in actuality the richest. Forbes estimated her net worth at $500 million, with the large sum of her money coming from real estate and investments.

Even though, the Queen's net worth is in the upper echelons, it doesn't make the top spot.

The Sultan of Brunei is often, and erroneously, called 'the richest man in the world'. This has been true off and on throughout the years but since the rise of tech billionaires, Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei is not even in the top 10 of the world's richest billionaires. That said, the sultan of the small Asian country still has an estimated net worth of $20-28 billion, placing him as the world's second-richest monarch.

Today, the richest ruling monarch is King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, officially known as King Rama X. King Rama X was crowned in May 2019, almost three years after the death of his father, the previous king, Bhumibol Adulyadej.

King Rama X's net worth is estimated to be between $30-45 billion. Prior to taking the Thai throne, King Rama X's father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was also listed by Forbes magazine as the world’s richest royal ruler with a worth of upwards of $30 billion in 2011, edging out the Sultan of Brunei.

