Who is Leslie Wexner, the founder of L Brands?

Wexner, a former friend of Jeffrey Epstein, stepped down as L Brands CEO in May

Leslie Wexner, the 82-year-old founder and former CEO of L Brands and former friend of Jeffrey Epstein, has been accused of having sex with underage girls, according to recent reports.

On Tuesday, Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown tweeted that Virginia Giuffre claimed to have been directed by Epstein to have sex with Wexner as well as former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barack.

Brown’s tweet claimed former Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz’s own lawyer confirmed the accusations, citing sealed depositions that were presented to Dershowitz.

Dershowitz had previously claimed Giuffre accused Wexner and Barak in an article on Newsmax earlier this month.

According to the article, both men -- and several other accused men -- denied the claims against them.

Wexner -- who was the CEO of L Brands until earlier this year -- denied knowing that Epstein, his former money manager, had been involved in sex trafficking, according to a letter he wrote to employees last July.

L Brands' Les Wexner might step aside and spin off units, FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports.Video

Several months later at the company’s investor conference, Wexner said he was embarrassed that he had been friends with Epstein, FOX Business previously reported.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved is something that I am embarrassed that I was even close to, but that is in the past," Wexner said at the conference.

Here’s what else you need to know about Wexner.

Wexner left his role as the CEO and chairman of L Brands in May, according to the company website.

He founded L Brands in 1963 with the creation of his first store, The Limited, the company website said.

According to Forbes, Wexner opened the store using a $5,000 loan from his aunt.

Les Wexner at the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

He bought Victoria’s Secret in 1982 for $1 million, Forbes reported. In February, L Brands tried to sell a controlling stake in the lingerie retailer to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, but the deal fell through in May.

According to the L Brands website, the company still intends to sell Victoria’s Secret -- including its Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK -- so that its other brand, Bath & Body Works, can be a standalone company.

L Brands, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, had previously owned Limited Stores and Express -- which it sold in 2007 -- and Henri Bendel and La Senza -- which it sold in 2019.

In 1980, Wexner helped found the Wexner Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on Jewish leadership and philanthropy, according to the website.

Today, Wexner and his family are estimated to be worth $4.2 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time net worth calculator.

