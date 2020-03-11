5 jobs for retirees returning to the workforce

Whether you’re a retiree who has just graduated with a new degree or just want to return to the workforce, there are high-paying jobs that welcome seasoned employees.

But before you submit that application or make a call to a recruiter, you should know the median salary for the position that piques your interest. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides this information on its online database.

Here five jobs that are a great fit for retirees returning to the workforce.

5. Real Estate Broker

Median Salary: $58,210

If you’re interested in real estate, being a broker is the way to go, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brokers have a median salary of $58,210 while agents have a median salary of $48,690. Both positions allow you to help clients buy, sell and rent properties.

4. Writer

Median Salary: $62,170

Whether you want to be an author, journalist, blogger or scriptwriter, there is an abundance of well-paying writing jobs out there if you have the skills to back it up. Other important skills may include brainstorming, deadline meeting and effective communicating. If flexibility is a priority, being a freelance writer is always a possibility.

3. College Instructor

Median Salary: $78,470

Retirees with advanced degrees can go into teaching at a post-secondary institution, which pays significantly more than elementary, middle and high school teaching. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects 15 percent of growth for college instructors by 2026.

2. Engineer

Median Salary: $91,010

Being good at math really pays off if you’re an engineer, especially in the tech and communications space. Aside from working out calculations, you may need to troubleshoot or supervise projects. A bachelor’s degree is usually required.

1. Financial Manager

Median Salary: $127,990

If you have experience creating financial reports, directing investment activities and developing plans, you can potentially become a financial manager. The role can provide a six-figure salary depending on the company you’re working for and the time you can dedicate.