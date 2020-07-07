Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry, Prince William to divide Princess Diana’s memorial funds

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, does not actively fundraise, but it does receive some legacies and donations

Prince Harry and Prince William are continuing to separate their charitable giving, according to recent reports.

On Monday, The Guardian reported that in December of last year the royals agreed to divide any proceeds from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund between their own separate charities.

At the time, those charities were the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussex Royal foundation.

However, soon after their agreement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and would also stop operations of the Sussex Royal foundation.

Because of their decision, their half of the proceeds from the Diana memorial fund “will instead be donated to another charity of The Duke of Sussex’s choosing,” according to financial documents cited by People magazine.

The magazine reported that Prince Harry decided to donate his half of the funds to Sentebale, an HIV/AIDS charity that he founded alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Africa, in 2006.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was created after Diana’s death in 1997, People reported.

According to The Guardian, the Royal Foundation -- which was previously named the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- took over control of the Diana memorial fund in 2013.

Last June, Prince Harry and Meghan decided to split from the joint charity and create the Sussex Royal foundation. Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to oversee the Royal Foundation, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the Diana memorial fund is not actively fundraising, but it does receive some donations and legacies. Last year, the Royal Foundation reportedly received about $26,767 (or £21,346) from the Diana memorial fund.

