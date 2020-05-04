Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tell-all book set for August release

A tell-all book chronicling the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is set for an August release and was penned by two reporters who have worked closely with the royal couple for years.

Continue Reading Below

“Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” was written by royal insiders Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. The tome will be released on Aug. 11, 2020 and is already available for pre-order ranging in price between $14.99 for the Kindle edition and $27.99 for hardcover.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY SHOPPING FOR HOME IN LOS ANGELES: REPORT

“When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy,” states a description of the book.

“But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines—from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives—few know the true story of Harry and Meghan.”

Durand and Scobie are described as being “members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WON'T COOPERATE WITH BRITISH TABLOIDS

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” the description further states.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018 after being introduced through a friend about two years earlier. They now share a nearly 1-year-old son, Archie.

In January, the pair announced they would be stepping back from their senior roles in the royal family to split their time between North America and the U.K.

WHAT MADE MEGHAN MARKLE FAMOUS?

As of March 31, they were no longer considered senior royals, but have still kept their titles of duke and duchess.

They have since announced the upcoming creation of a new philanthropic venture, for which they’ve tapped one of Melinda Gates’ former staffers. They have also begun establishing standards for how they expect to be treated, and what they will and will not put up with, in the new phase of their lives.

TEXTS FROM MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO HER FATHER REVEALED IN COURT RECORDS

In April, the Sussexes announced they would not cooperate with certain British tabloids, specifically The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror.

In letters written to editors of each publication, the couple said they would no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.” They say stories based on “salacious gossip” have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The letter, released by the couple’s representative, said Harry and Meghan will have “zero engagement” with the newspapers, but says the couple “believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy.”

Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

TABLOID WINS INITIAL BATTLE IN PRIVACY ACTION BY UK'S DUCHESS MEGHAN

Markle is enduring her own, separate battle with publishers of the Daily Mail, whom she is suing for invasion of privacy over a 2018 article that included portions of a letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle. The defendant, Associated Newspapers, denies infringing on Meghan’s privacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.