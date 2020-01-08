Prince Harry and wife Meghan 'stepping back' from Royal Family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan "stepping back" as senior UK royals, will work to become financially independent.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the pair said in a statement.
