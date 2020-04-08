George and Amal Clooney coronavirus relief donation surpasses $1M: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, have donated more than $1 million to six international organizations helping with COVID-19 relief efforts, according to Deadline.

The Academy Award-winning actor and his wife will pour $250,000 into The Motion Picture and Television fund, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation fund and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. An additional $300,000 will be given to three international charities: Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the National Health Service.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund — where Clooney is a board member — will provide temporary financial assistance for needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will facilitate health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food and other essentials. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expenses, according to Deadline.

The Los Angeles Mayors Fund supports the LA Emergency COVID-19 fund, which helps to provide child care for the city’s first responders and health care workers, staff workers of local shelters, those feeding the elderly and those offering direct financial assistance to LA residents impacted.

The Lebanese Food Bank feeds those unable to work, the elderly, disabled, single mothers, orphans and those with chronic diseases, Deadline reported.

The Lombardo Italy Region financially supports hospitals in the Lombardy province that are overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Lastly, the NHS COVID-19 appeal supports hospital staff and volunteers on the front lines who are caring for and interacting with COVID-19 patients, according to Deadline.