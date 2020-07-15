Job cuts at US newspapers up 170% in first half of the year

Job cuts at newsrooms are up nearly 170 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Newsrooms have made 11,027 cuts so far in 2020 compared to 4,087 in the first half of 2019, according to the firm.

"Newsrooms have had a rough few years, as revenues declined and consolidation in the industry decimated news teams. Coupled with a hostile environment for many journalists, news has become an increasingly difficult career path," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement.

Newsroom job cuts are at the highest level for the first half of the year since the firm started tracking them in 2003. Newsrooms announced more than 14,000 cuts in 2008, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The survey comes shortly after hedge-fund manager Chatham Asset Management LLC won a bankruptcy auction for McClatchy Co., which publishes 30 daily newspapers.

