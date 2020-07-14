What’s the oldest US newspaper?

The oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States predates the country itself.

Continue Reading Below

The Hartford Courant was founded in 1764 as the Connecticut Courant and it became a pivotal news source during the Revolutionary War.

WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA SITE HAS THE MOST USERS?

The Hartford Courant has been in print for 256 years and touts itself as Connecticut's "preeminent news organization." The paper has two Pulitzer Prizes and was a 2013 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting.

Printer Thomas Green published the first issue of the Courant, which was a mere four pages long, while operating out of the Heart and Crown Tavern in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 29, 1764, according to Connecticut History.

Green came from a family of printers and worked at the Connecticut Gazette based in New Haven before leaving for Hartford — likely because of the machinations of founding father Benjamin Franklin, according to Hartford Courant columnist Colin McEnroe.

Franklin set up his nephew Benjamin Mecom to publish the Connecticut Gazette instead of Green, so Green struck out on his own, McEnroe wrote.

HEDGE FUND CHATHAM WINS BANKRUPTCY AUCTION FOR MCCLATCHY'S NEWSPAPERS

By the time the colonies were agitating for independence in the 1770s, Green's assistant Ebenezer Watson had taken over the paper. The Courant covered the Stamp Act, the Boston Tea Party and printed the entire Declaration of Independence, according to Connecticut History.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Courant also became one of the first U.S. newspapers led by a woman when Watson's widow Hannah Bunce Watson took over after his death in 1777.

Today, readers can read The Hartford Courant's digital and print editions. The broadsheet newspaper had an average Sunday readership of more than 400,000 readers as of 2018.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS