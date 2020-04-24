Millionaire dating in coronavirus: dating app for wealthy sees increase in fake profiles

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Coronavirus quarantines are leading more Americans to date online -- leading one exclusive app to be extra vigilant for fake profiles.

Millionaire Match has reportedly seen a 20 percent increase in fake profiles trying to join the app, according to a press release from the company.

The app -- which was created in 2001 -- is specifically for “niche millionaires, upscale people and affluent singles” who are interested in long-term relationships, the release said.

SINGLE IN CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: VIDEO CHAT REPLACES DINNER AND MOVIE

That does not include sugar daddy and sugar baby relationships, which are not allowed on the app, according to the release.

“We take our responsibility to do everything possible to keep people honest about who they are seriously,” Johnny Du, Millionaire Match’s chief operating officer said in a statement.

“We have a 24 hour, seven day a week team that deletes any potential fakers,” he added. “Our dating platform is for dating, serious relationship and finding a marriage partner, not for people like this.”

Millionaire Match uses AI technology to automatically review users' profiles, particularly for stolen pictures, a spokesperson told FOX Business. The app also has a quality assessment team that checks on suspended profiles.

DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN, TINDER SURPASSES BUMBLE, OKCUPID, HINGE DOWNLOADS

In order to have a certified profile, a person must have proof of an annual income of at least $200,000 and a bank statement that shows a balance of at least $1 million.

According to the spokesperson, a "high-quality" profile is a person who looks "attractive, beautiful, rich, upscale, successful and well-educated." Meanwhile, "low-quality" applicants are rejected from the app so that "high-quality" users don't have to worry about being cheated, the spokesperson said.

"Quality singles want to meet others on the same page," the spokesperson said. "Some unqualified people want to date elite singles to have a better lifestyle."

Currently, the Millionaire Match has more than 4 million “high-quality singles” around the world, according to the press release.

However, the number of low-quality and fake profiles increased by 10 percent in April compared to the same time period in March. Compared to the same time period in February, there was a total increase of 20 percent, the release said.

According to the spokesperson, the words "coronavirus" and "COVID-19" have also been mentioned in users' profiles much more frequently.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus, Millionaire Match said that many of the members on its platform have businesses that “continue to perform the same if not better during the current crisis.”

“These millionaires are well represented on Millionaire Match, along with very attractive singles who would like to meet them,” the release said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS