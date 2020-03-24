During coronavirus lockdown, Tinder surpasses Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge downloads

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While many businesses have suffered dramatically under the coronavirus, its been a great week for dating service Tinder, which saw an increase in first-time installations of the app in the United States, according to the mobile app analytics platform Sensor Tower.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business on Tuesday that "first-time installs of Tinder were up 13 percent last week in the U.S. compared to the week of March 2, but were down 5 percent worldwide for the same comparison period".

In comparison, competitor Bumble's downloads fell 10 percent in the U.S. and 11 percent worldwide, Hinge downloads fell 7 percent in the U.S. and 12 percent worldwide, and OkCupid fell 16 percent in U.S. and down 20 percent worldwide.

Parent company Match Group's stock had its best day since August on Tuesday, up 15.1 percent.

