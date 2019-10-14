How millennials are making dentists more palatable

Millennials have often been famed for investing in methods of instant gratification to accompany their busy lifestyles. Now, the generation has cracked into the health care industry, changing the way you visit the dentist.

A new company called Floss Bar aims to save time and health care dollars by bringing hygienists into the workplace.

“It's a mobile dentist and hygienist business which brings the dental team to you at the workplace,” Floss Bar founder and CEO Eva Sadej said on FOX Business’ "FBN:am." “We accept insurance which makes it essentially a free program for employers which is very important and recession-proof.”

“Everybody wants to save time and health care dollars,” Sadej said. “Time is money these days. We have the time … but we want to focus on lifestyle and our well-being at home and our free Saturdays.”

Like other millennial brands, Sadej explains Floss Bar is about "making something that used to be high-cost more palatable."

Since Floss Bar's hygienists and customers are both typically millennials, the company created a "dual marketplace."

“When [hygienists] come out of dental school, they’re some of the most in-debt students in the country. So it makes sense if they can actually go where the patients are versus paying advertising and high cost-of-customer acquisition costs.”

Floss Bar recently received an $8 million investment from Colgate-Palmolive and has locations in 39 states.