High-paying health care jobs that don't require medical school

By FOXBusiness
If you’re interested in working in health care, but the years of medical school and residency training feel too daunting -- not to mention potential student loans -- there are still plenty of jobs you can look into.

Many of those occupations are also high-earning positions, according to a recent report from HeyTutor.

The tutoring company published a report on the 10 highest-paying health care jobs that don’t need a medical school degree.

The occupations that made the list all earn $75,000 per year or more, according to HeyTutor.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Employment Projections survey, HeyTutor also found that health care jobs is expected to grow by 15.3 percent, while the national average for job growth is 7.4 percent.

For its ranking of the highest-paying health care jobs, the company looked at Occupational Employment Statistics from the BLS.

HeyTutor only analyzed health care occupations that need a master’s degree or less.

Here are the 10 highest-earning health care jobs that don’t need a medical school degree, according to HeyTutor.

10. Dental hygienists

Dental hygienists typically clean patients’ teeth, take x-rays and assess general oral health, according to HeyTutor. (iStock)

According to HeyTutor’s findings, a dental hygienist makes a median annual wage of $75,000, or a median hourly wage of $36 per hour. Dental hygienists typically need an associate’s degree and a license, according to HeyTutor.

9. Nuclear medicine technologists

Nuclear medicine technologists make a median annual wage of $77,000, or a median hourly wage of $37 per hour, HeyTutor reported. They typically need at least an associate’s degree to do their job.

8. Speech-language pathologists

Speech-language pathologists help people with speech or swallowing disorders and typically work in schools or hospitals, according to HeyTutor. (iStock)

The median annual wage of a speech-language pathologist is $78,000. The median hourly wage for the occupation is $37 per hour, according to HeyTutor. In order to be a speech-language pathologist, a master’s degree is typically required.

7. Genetic counselors

Genetic counselors -- who help people analyze the risk of genetic disorders by looking at their family medical history -- make a median annual wage of $80,000, or a median hourly wage of $39 per hour. The job typically requires a master’s degree, according to HeyTutor.

6. Radiation therapists

Radiation therapists treat cancer and other diseases using radiation treatment, according to the BLS. (iStock)

According to HeyTutor, radiation therapists make a median annual wage of $82,000 or a median hourly wage of $40 per hour. In order to be a radiation therapist, an associate’s degree is typically needed.

5. Occupational therapists

Occupational therapists make a median annual wage of $84,000 or a median hourly wage of $41 per hour. A master’s degree is typically necessary to be an occupational therapist, according to HeyTutor.

4. Nurse midwives

Nurse midwives “diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a health care team,” according to the BLS. (iStock)

Nurse midwives make a median annual wage of $104,000 or a median hourly wage of $50 per hour, according to HeyTutor. According to the BLS, midwives need a master’s degree specializing in nursing.

3. Nurse practitioners 

Nurse practitioners have similar responsibilities as physicians and can even be someone’s primary care provider, according to HeyTutor. (iStock)

According to HeyTutor, nurse practitioners make a median annual income of $107,000, or a median hourly wage of $51 per hour. The BLS says nurse practitioners need to be registered nurses and have a specialized master’s degree.

2. Physicians assistants 

The median annual wage of a physician assistant is $109,000. The job’s median hourly wage is $52 per hour, according to HeyTutor. PAs require at least a master’s degree, the tutoring company said.

1. Nurse anesthetists

Nurse anesthetists give anesthesia to patients undergoing surgery, monitor their vital signs and oversee patient recovery, according to the BLS. (iStock)

Nurse anesthetists make a median annual wage of $168,000, or a median hourly wage of $81 per hour. In order to be a nurse anesthetist, you must have at least a master’s degree, a license and a certification. According to HeyTutor, nurse anesthetists also have to take a certification program every four years.