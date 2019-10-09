Consumers are warming to virtual primary health care

When you have few affordable and convenient options for health care, consumers are becoming more open to virtual care.

That is the finding of a new survey by Doctor On Demand, a virtual care provider.

The study found that consumers want and appreciate primary care, but there are challenges.

Time constraints and the financial burden are primary reasons they only utilize primary care when they are not feeling well.

The time it takes to see a physician proves to be a major barrier for consumers and is poised to worsen over the next decade.

And, while most acknowledge that virtual care can deliver easier access to health care, many still view it as a quick, one-off solution.

More than half of consumers believe that virtual visits can deliver easier access to health care, highlighting an opportunity to serve those patients who are unable to see their physician in-person, or do not have a primary care physician.

“The results of our survey validate that consumers are open to receiving primary care virtually, which can rapidly improve patient care and solve for challenging access barriers that exist today,” said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand. “We see an enormous opportunity to strengthen the healthcare system by connecting more consumers to high quality, video-based virtual primary care.”

Doctor On Demand’s “The State of Primary Care in America” survey polled more than 1,000 consumers from across the country.