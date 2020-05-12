MGM Resorts reveals post-coronavirus reopening plan for casinos, hotels

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In March, MGM Resorts closed its locations because of the new coronavirus. When the resorts eventually reopen, they won’t look quite the same.

On Tuesday, the company released its “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” which laid out how exactly the resorts and casinos would reopen safely.

“Our properties were created to bring people together and to share common experiences because the human desire to connect is very real,” Bill Hornbuckle, MGM’s acting CEO and president said in a statement.

“We will still celebrate one another, continue to discover new things and find joy in the moment,” he added. “But we must do so safely. MGM Resorts properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important.”

When they reopen, MGM casinos will have handwashing stations, slot machines will be set up so that functioning machines are six feet apart to practice social distancing, the number of players per table will be reduced and plexiglass barriers will be installed “where appropriate physical distancing is not feasible,” according to the plan.

MGM will also suspend buffet-style food service, offer virtual lines so customers will recieve texts to let them know their table is ready, and digital menus accessible with personal mobile devices using a QR code.

The hotels will also implement contactless check-in that will let guests “confirm their arrival time, add payments and verify their ID all before setting foot in the lobby," and digital room keys, according to the plan.

MGM employees will also have to wear masks and gloves and they will be screened before entering a property. The screening requires temperature checks and questions about coronavirus symptoms and exposure.

Meanwhile, guests will be asked to self-screen before arriving. The resorts will “also strongly encourage our guests to wear masks in public areas and will offer masks to any guests who need one, free of charge.”

The protocols in MGM’s “Seven-Point Safety Plan” will be implemented at MGM Resorts throughout the United States. with variations based on local regulations.

The plan was developed with the help of Dr. Shannon Magari, the vice president of health sciences at Colden Corporation, an environmental health firm, and is in accordance with guidance from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the document.

