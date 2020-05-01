Shuttered by coronavirus, MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MGM Resorts International reportedly laid off several executives, including four hotel presidents.

The company laid off resort presidents Randy Morton of the Bellagio, Cindy Kiser Murphey of New York-New York, Cliff Atkinson of Luxor and Eric Fitzgerald of Excalibur as the coronavirus has shuttered the hotels, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday.

Earlier Friday, acting MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle told investors that the Bellagio and New York-New York would likely be the first of the company’s southern Nevada resorts to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic, the Review-Journal reported.

MGM will release its reopening strategy in the next two weeks, Hornbuckle said, according to the report. New York-New York will be easier to run as it has fewer rooms. The Bellagio would compete with other high-end Strip properties. Reopening other properties will depend on the market’s response.

In the meantime, the company has had to furlough or lay off 63,000 workers, according to the report. And the company is losing $270 million each month its properties remain closed.

