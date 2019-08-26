Kim Kardashian West picks new name for shapewear line after 'Kimono' trademark controversy

“Kimono” was a no-no, but Kim Kardashian West said she has settled on a new name for her upcoming shapewear line.

The reality TV star announced on Instagram Monday that she had changed the line’s name to Skims Solutionwear and set a Sept. 10 release date.

Kardashian West had been criticized earlier this summer after she tried to trademark the name Kimono, which is also the word for a traditional Japanese garment. #KimOhNo trended after Kardashian West announced the line and the name, and the backlash prompted her to rename it.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian West previously told The Wall Street Journal that some of the products had already been made with the Kimono label and she was looking at how to rework or recycle them.

“Nothing will go to waste,” she said. “That is my No. 1 priority.”

The shapewear will be available in sizes XXS-5XL and a variety of tones.

An account for the new brand had 135,000 followers about an hour after Kardashian West linked to it, and its sole post had been liked more than 23,000 times.

