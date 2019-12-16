JetBlue adds cheaper fare for frugal jetsetters

Flying on JetBlue just got cheaper.

The airline added a basic economy fare called “Blue Basic” to capture a more cost-conscious consumer, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

“It's cheap pricing, but it's not barebones flying because it's going to allow us to offer a lower fare than we do today to really make sure that our most price-conscious customers can still continue to fly,” Hayes said on Monday.

JetBlue joins other major airlines, including Delta, American and United, in the race to compete with ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant, which follow an a la carte model.

Hayes said even though it’s cut-rate, passengers will still get the full JetBlue experience.

“The most legroom, the free [soft] drinks and snacks, the free Wi-Fi, free TV — everyone gets that,” he said.

However there are tradeoffs upfront, he said. Changes and cancellations are not permitted and you’ll be seated last. Blue Basic also only offers flyers a fraction of the frequent flyer miles that other passengers get.

Hayes said in terms of prices, Blue Basic fares will vary based on the ticket.

