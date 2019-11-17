Prince Andrew PR adviser quits over BBC Epstein interview

Britain's Prince Andrew lost a key public relations adviser over his decision to address allegations related to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during an interview with BBC, multiple outlets report.

Continue Reading Below

PR guru Jason Stein started as the prince's communications secretary in September amid allegations that Prince Andrew had slept with American woman Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 — something the prince denied in the BBC interview.

'SOMETHING DOESN'T FIT' IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH: NEW YORK CITY MAYOR

Stein quit because of the interview, The Daily Mail and Sky News reported.

BBC's Emily Maitlis asked Prince Andrew about Giuffre's allegations that they dined together, danced together at Tramps nightclub in London and later went to a house belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex in 2001.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting her. I'm convinced I was never in Tramps with her. There are a number of things wrong with her. I don't know where the bar is in Tramps. I don't drink. I don't think I've ever bought a drink in Tramps whenever I was there," he said.

"That couldn't have happened because the date being suggested, I was at home with the children. On that particular day ... I was at home. I was with the children. I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party ... Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do," Prince Andrew said.

"I don't know if I've met her," he later said of Giuffre.

Prince Andrew said he "can't" explain a photo that shows him with his arm around Giuffre and suggested it might be fake.

Prince Andrew also said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein because of the "opportunities" to learn from him.

Giuffre claims she and Prince Andrew had sex three times and said she was also made to service Epstein.

Royal Central website editor Charlie Proctor tweeted Saturday that the interview was "a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion level bad."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In July, Epstein -- who was reportedly worth more than $550 million -- was charged in the Southern District of New York with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

In the early hours of August 10, his body was found inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in lower Manhattan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.