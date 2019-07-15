Jeffrey Epstein finances revealed: Here’s how much he says he's worth

Image 1 of 5 ▼ This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier worth millions and accused of sexually abusing young girls in an alleged sex trafficking case, is worth $559 million in self-reported assets.

At a bail hearing in New York Monday, Epstein's lawyers said he's ready to post as much as $100 million to get out of jail before going on trial.

Prosecutors argue 66-year old Epstein’s wealth and access give him a “limitless” potential to flee.

Judge Berman says he will make his decison on bail by Thursday but did release court documents from Monday's hearing, including Epstein's self-reported assets.

Two of his accusers testified at his bail hearing, one who said she was abused at 14 years old in Palm Beach while the other says she was 16 when it happened in New Mexico.

Federal prosecutors revealed they found a fake 1980s passport in Epstein's home with a photo of him listing a Saudi Arabia residence but under a different name. They also raised red flags about a mysterious gap in financial records.

Epstein was long referred to as a billionaire among the rich & famous circles of Palm Beach and New York, but proof of that net worth has been hard to find.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.