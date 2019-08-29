Judge dismisses case against Jeffrey Epstein

A federal court judge on Thursday dismissed the criminal case against accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide by hanging earlier this month, court papers show.

Southern District of New York Judge Richard M. Berman disposed of Epstein’s charges – conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking of minors – which were filed against the multimillionaire on July 2, according to court records.

On Tuesday, at least two dozen survivors of Epstein’s alleged sex crimes attended a hearing at the lower Manhattan courthouse, where they read their own victim statements or had prepared testimonials read for them.

Epstein was found dead on the early hours of August 10 inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in lower Manhattan, officials said at the time.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined Epstein had hanged himself to death.