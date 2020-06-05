Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Bankrupt JCPenney, Sycamore Partners in acquisition talks: Report

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 15 because of coronavirus

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Coronavirus pushes another retailer over the edge as J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; Kroger is giving $130 million to its employees to say thank you for working during the pandemic.video

J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; Kroger says 'thank you' to its employees

Fox Business Briefs: Coronavirus pushes another retailer over the edge as J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; Kroger is giving $130 million to its employees to say thank you for working during the pandemic.

J.C. Penney could be acquired out of bankruptcy, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, Reuters broke the news that Sycamore Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, is in preliminary talks to take over J.C. Penney.

The acquisition could take place if the bankrupt retailer isn’t able to negotiate with its creditors, according to Reuters, which cited three anonymous sources “familiar with the matter.”

Sycamore could also make an investment in J.C. Penney, the report said.

PIER 1 ANNOUNCES CLOSING DATE, WILL LIQUIDATE STORES AMID BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

However, it’s not a done deal. Reuters reported that the talks may not lead to anything, and even if they did, a bankruptcy judge would have to approve an acquisition.

J.C. Penney and Sycamore did not immediately return FOX Business’ requests for comment.

NEIMAN MARCUS CREDITOR CALLS FOR DEAL WITH SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

On May 15, J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after stores were forced to close their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the company had been trying to revive its business, the pandemic “created unprecedented challenges,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement at the time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Thursday, the company announced some of its first steps for reorganizing the business, including shutting down 154 stores in 38 states.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Soltau said in a company statement Thursday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JCPNQJ.C. PENNEY0.32+0.11+54.76%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS