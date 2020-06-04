JCPenney shutting down 154 stores after coronavirus-driven bankruptcy
Department store chain is closing stores in 38 states
Nearly three weeks after JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company has announced it will close down 154 stores nationwide in 38 states as a first step in reorganizing the business.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau in a company statement. “We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
Store-closing sales will take place at the 154 different locations per orders from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The stores will adhere to CDC-recommended coronavirus guidelines in addition to state and local mandates to ensure customers and store employees remain safe from the respiratory illness.
The 118-year-old department store chain expects to announce additional store closures and related sales in the coming weeks, the statement said. Moreover, the company suggests the first round of store closures will take 10 to 16 weeks to complete.
Shuttering stores is JCPenney’s strategy for survival at this point in time. The company’s “Plan for Renewal” is focused on its high-performing stores and e-commerce to get it back on track, which means sacrificing its store footprint in locations that aren’t doing as well.
In mid-May, JCPenney inked a restructuring deal with its creditors – who reportedly hold approximately 70 percent of the department chain’s first-lien debt – to protect the company.
More recently, nearly 500 JCPenney stores have reopened after local governments throughout the country began easing coronavirus lockdown measures.
Closing JCPenney stores
Alabama
- Covington Mall
- Regency Square
- Jackson Square
- Spanish Fort Town Center
Arizona
- Little Creek Center
- Christown Spectrum
- El Con Shopping Center
Arkansas
- Independence Center
- Conway Town Center
- Mellor Park Mall
- The Fashion Center
California
- Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center
- JCPenney
- San Luis Plaza
- Woodland Plaza
- Inland Center
- West Valley Mall
- Country Side Plaza
- Yreka Junction Mall
Colorado
- Durango Mall
- JCPenney
- Greeley Mall
- River Landing Shopping Center
Connecticut
- Torrington Commons
Florida
- Desoto Square Mall
- Coralwood Shopping Center
- Gulf Coast Town Center
- Regency Square Mall
- Eagle Ridge Mall
- Santa Rosa Shopping Center
- Orlando Fashion Square
- Lakeshore Mall
- Westshore Plaza
Georgia
- Georgia Square
- Northlake Mall
- Arbor Place Mall
- Lakeshore Mall
- Mount Berry Mall
- Statesboro Mall
- Hatcher Point Mall
Idaho
- Lewiston Shopping Center
- Bonner Mall
Illinois
- Northfield Square
- River Oaks Shopping Center
- University Mall
- Freeport Mall
- Times Square Mall
Indiana
- Bedford Town Fair
- Concord Mall
- NW Pavilon @ Michigan Road
- Kokomo Mall
- River Point Mall
- Muncie Mall
- Pilgrim Place Mall
- Richmond Square
- Vincennes Plaza
Iowa
- JCPenney
- Marshalltown Mall
Kansas
- Flint Hills Village
- Liberal Plaza
- Central Mall
Kentucky
- Green River Plaza
- Danville Manor Shopping Center
- Bradford Square
- Market Square
- Middlesboro Mall
- Town Square Mall
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall
- Lakeside Shopping Center
- Regal Court Shopping Center
Maryland
- Boulevard @ Box Hill
- Woodmore Towne Center
- Country Club Mall
Michigan
- Alpena Mall
- Cadillac Shopping Center
- JCPenney
Minnesota
- Riverdale Village
- Eden Prairie Center
- Grove Square Shopping Center
- Kandi Mall
Mississippi
- Sawmill Square Mall
- Starkville Crossing
Missouri
- Bolger Square
- Kirksville Shopping Center
Montana
- Gallatin Valley Mall
Nebraska
- Conestoga Mall
New Hampshire
- West Street Shopping Center
- Mountain Valley Mall
- Lilac Mall
- Upper Valley Plaza
New Mexico
- White Sands Mall
New York
- Finger Lakes Mall
- Batavia City Centre
- Roseland Shopping Center
- Sangertown Square Mall
- Oswego Plaza
- Freedom Mall
- Destiny USA
North Carolina
- Henderson Square
- Briggs Park Shopping Center
- Twin Rivers Mall
- North Hills Shopping Center
- Richmond Plaza
Ohio
- Chapel Hill Mall
- Tri County Plaza
- Carnation Mall
- Ashtabula Mall
- Governors Plaza
- Northtowne Mall
- Summit Square Shopping Center
- The Shoppes At Parma
- Miami Valley Mall
Oklahoma
- Oakwood Mall
- Tandy Town Shopping Center
- Town Center Plaza
- Arrowhead Mall
- Shawnee Mall
- Tulsa Promenade
Oregon
- Cascade Valliage
- McMinniville Plaza
- Garden Valley Mall
- Salem Center
Pennsylvania
- Clearview Mall
- North Hanover Mall
- Beaver Valley Mall
- Monroeville Mall
- Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills
South Carolina
- Anderson Mall
- Cross Creek Mall
- Magnolia Mall
- Myrtle Beach Mall
- Prince of Orange Mall
- Rock Hill Galleria
South Dakota
- University Mall
Tennessee
- Bradley Square
- Columbia Mall
- Dyersburg Mall
- Kingsport Town Center
- Foothills Mall
- Three Star Mall
Texas
- Timber Creek Crossing
- Crossroads Mall
- West Hills Mall
- Music City Mall
- Lufkin Shopping Center
- Palestine Mall
- Mirabeau Square
Utah
- Layton Hills Mall
- Cache Valley Mall
Vermont
- Bennington Square
- Berlin Mall
Virginia
- Danville Mall
- Colonial Mall
Wisconsin
- Crossroads Shopping Center