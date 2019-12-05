What is Jane Fonda's net worth?

Actress and activist Jane Fonda has organized another climate demonstration on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Fonda, who protested the Vietnam War in the 1970s, launched “Fire Drill Fridays” back in October and promised to lead a climate protest at the nation’s capital every week until January.

The 81-year-old “Grace and Frankie” star has followed through on her promise despite several arrests -- including a night in jail, according to The Washington Post.

Every week, the climate demonstrations focus on a different theme. This week, the theme is “Migration & human rights,” according to a tweet from the Fire Drill Fridays account.

As Fonda continues to protest, here’s a look at her career and how much she’s worth.

Net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Fonda is worth $200 million. According to the website, her money comes from her family and her extensive career.

Fonda is the daughter of famed actor Henry Fonda and socialite Frances Seymour Brokaw.

She was married three times, first to French director Roger Vadim, then to politician Tom Hayden and finally to billionaire Ted Turner, who she divorced in 2001.

According to British newspaper The Telegraph, Fonda reportedly took $70 million in the settlement.

Career success

Fonda got her start on the stage in Nebraska in 1954, according to CNN. By 1959 had appeared on the cover of Vogue as a model.

The next year, Fonda’s first film “Tall Story” was released. According to IMDb, it grossed $12,000,000 at the U.S. box office. Fonda starred alongside Anthony Perkins who played Norman Bates in “Psycho” the same year.

In 1979, Fonda went beyond acting and modeling to start a fitness studio, which expanded to a best-selling workout book and eventually to a workout video, according to MentalFloss.

In 1980, Fonda starred alongside Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton in the film “9 to 5,” which grossed about $103,290,500 in the United States, according to IMDb.

Over the course of her career, Fonda won two Oscars, an Emmy, two BAFTA awards and several Golden Globes, according to IMDb. And she has been nominated for many other awards.

The home video, “Jane Fonda’s Workout” cost $59.95 when it was released and within a year, 200,000 videos were sold, according to IMDb.

Eventually, it became the top-grossing home video of all time and Fonda released 25 other workout videos, most recently in 2012, according to HuffPost.

Though she took a break from acting around 1990, she returned in 2005 to star in the film “Monster-in-Law” which grossed about $82,931,301 in the U.S., according to IMDb.

Fonda continues to act on the small screen in Netflix’s series “Grace and Frankie,” which started in 2015 and will release its sixth season in 2020. The show’s seventh season will be its last, according to Variety.

Fonda’s life was also the subject of a 2018 HBO documentary called “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

