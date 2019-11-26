Billionaire Bernard Arnault 'on track' to become world's richest person: Report

French billionaire Bernard Arnault will likely surpass Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to become the world’s richest person after announcing his luxury brands company is acquiring Tiffany & Co. in 2020, according to a report.

The 70-year-old founder and chairman of French luxury giant LVMH – “the world’s largest maker of luxury goods” – is currently the richest person in Europe and the third richest in the world with a total net worth of $103 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

LVMH announced Monday it would be buying the New York-based jewelry giant for $16.2 billion, or $135 per share, in a deal that was expected to close midyear 2020. The group already owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Celine, Givenchy and more than 70 others.

Stocks in this Article TIF TIFFANY & CO $133.29 +0.04 (+0.03%) LVMUY LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE $90.085 +0.71 (+0.80%)

The Daily Mail reported the billionaire businessman could see a surge in net worth after acquiring the brand.

In its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, Tiffany & Co. reported $455 million in domestic sales – a 4 percent decline in sales at US stores open more than a year. The company also reported a 4 percent decrease for the first half of the fiscal year. Net earnings were also down 3 percent worldwide for both periods.

But shares spiked last month by 19 percent in pre-market trading after LVMH confirmed it was interested in the potential takeover. Share prices jumped from $98.55 on Friday, Oct. 25 to $129.72 three days later.

Meanwhile, LVMH reported a 15 percent increase in revenue worldwide in the first half of 2019 compared to 2018, earning 25.1 billion euros, or just over $27.65 billion in the first six months of the year.

Arnault joined the world’s $100 billion – or "centibillionaires" – club in June, after Louis Vuitton, which he chairs, reached a record $368.80 euros, or $406.27, per share. His net worth follows Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $111 billion, and Microsoft co-founder and activist Bill Gates, worth $110 billion, according to Bloomberg. LVMH boasted a revenue of $55.3 billion in 2018.

