Hunter Biden's baby mama submits tax returns, financial documents amid paternity battle

The mother of one of Hunter Biden’s children has released five years’ worth of her tax returns and several other financial documents amid her ongoing paternity battle with the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, court papers show.

Lunden Roberts provided an Arkansas county court with tax returns for half a decade, as well as her W2s from 2015 and 2016 and her paystubs for an unspecified period of time when she was listed as having worked for Hunter Biden and his company, Owasco PC, according to court papers filed Friday afternoon.

The 28-year-old and the younger Biden are embroiled in a bitter court case surrounding their child, whom Roberts has argued he should help support, according to court records and multiple reports.

Roberts also submitted documents pertaining to an unspecified amount of money she received from Owasco PC between May 2018 and November 2018, as well as a copy of a health insurance card from when Biden paid for her coverage, court documents state.

She said through her attorneys she never received tax documents pertaining to the 2018 payment, according to the court records. The financial documents are not available for public viewing and one section of the paperwork – No. 7 – is redacted. Friday’s filing was the second of two financial information submissions, with the first provided to the court pursuant to an affidavit on Dec. 12.

Biden's attorney did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment Monday.

Page Six reported that Biden and Roberts met at a strip club in Washington, D.C., where she worked at the time.

Roberts will have the chance to question Biden under oath at a hearing on Jan. 7, 2020. He previously submitted his affidavit of financial means on Dec. 16, but the document has been sealed.

But Biden’s legal team has so far allegedly neglected to cooperate with at least some of Roberts’ attorneys’ requests submitted on Aug. 21, including that they “list all banks or other financial institutions” in the past five years and that they "list all sources of income" he's received over the same time period, according to a court motion filed by Roberts' lawyers on Dec. 18.

On Friday, Biden was spotted leaving his Los Angeles home, according to the Daily Mail, which also previously reported he is expecting his fifth child with wife Melissa Cohen Biden.

Hunter Biden was named a paid board member of Ukrainian gas company Burisma in April 2014. The firm's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role, traveling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president.

President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressured Zelensky to work with former U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump along party lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.