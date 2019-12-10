Paternity suit pushes Hunter Biden to disclose Burisma earnings

A child support lawsuit against Hunter Biden could push him to disclose his earnings from his position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to court documents filed in an Arkansas county circuit court Monday.

Lunden Roberts, 28, and her lawyers are demanding to know Biden's paydays from Burisma as well as any Chinese sources for foreign or domestic investment purposes, Page Six reported. Biden, 49, served on the company's board from 2014 to 2019. He reportedly made as much as $50,000 a month through the deal.

According to court papers, Biden is "not contesting" that he is the father of Roberts' child. Roberts was a stripper at a club in Washington, D.C. that Biden regularly visited, according to Page Six.

Judge Don McSpadden was not pleased with the lack of transparency on both sides, he said in a Dec. 3 letter, Page Six reported. He requested an affidavit of financial means covering five years for both parties.

"I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion," he wrote, according to Page Six. "It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or under employment."

In addition, Biden's attorney Brent Langdon asked for a judge to block a request from Roberts that Biden cover her attorney's fees and other costs, which total more than $11,000, according to Page Six.

Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish president who is on the board of Burisma, said in November that Biden was indeed chosen to join its advisory board because of his name. He said that is simply how the world of business works.

But Kwasniewski insisted in an interview with The Associated Press that Biden was an active board member who helped the company and that he never used his relationship with his father, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, to further the company's interests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.