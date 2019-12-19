Hunter Biden allegedly refusing to answer 'basic' finance questions in paternity suit

The mother of Hunter Biden’s child says the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden is refusing to answer any questions pertaining to his “basic” lifestyle and finances as the hearing in their tumultuous paternity case approaches, court papers show.

Continue Reading Below

Lunden Roberts and the younger Biden are embroiled in a bitter court battle in Arkansas surrounding their 16-month-old baby, whom Roberts has argued he should support, according to court records and multiple reports.

The Daily Mail was first to report the latest legal filings, which were submitted to the court Wednesday.

Hunter Biden, the papers allege, “has provided no support for this child for over a year. The Court should not let the defendant continue to avoid his natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle.”

His attorney did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

HUNTER BIDEN JOINS LIST OF WEST WING KIDS LANDING LUCRATIVE CORPORATE GIGS

The pair reportedly met at a strip club in Washington, D.C., where Roberts worked at the time, according to Page Six.

Roberts will have the chance to question Biden under oath at a hearing on Jan. 7, 2020, despite initial reports that the hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23.

Biden’s legal team has so far allegedly neglected to cooperate with at least some of Roberts’ attorneys’ requests submitted on Aug. 21, including that they “list all banks or other financial institutions” in the past five years and that they "list all sources of income" he's received over the same time period, court records show.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Instead, Biden’s team largely objected to the requests. In addition to the objections, the attorneys often submitted their own motions for confidentiality, writing: “In the event that the Court orders the production of documents and tangible items in connection with this Request, Defendant moves the Court to impose an appropriate confidentiality order on Plaintiff and any attorney, consultant, or expert witness of Plaintiff.”

His attorneys sometimes referenced affidavits and tax returns that were previously submitted to the court.

HUNTER BIDEN'S BABY MAMA TO EXPOSE HIS FINANCES IN COURT

If he ultimately cooperates for the Jan. 7 hearing, Biden will likely discuss his financial records while under oath, including those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, according to the Daily Mail.

PATERNITY SUIT PUSHES HUNTER BIDEN TO DISCLOSE BURISMA EARNINGS

Hunter Biden was named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, played a leading role, traveling to Ukraine and speaking frequently with its new Western-friendly president.

President Donald Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressure Zelensky to work with former U.S. attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.