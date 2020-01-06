Epstein accuser responds in wake of '60 Minutes' report: 'Survivors deserve answers'

One of Jeffrey Epstein's most vocal accusers sounded off on social media Monday in the wake of a media report surrounding the financier's controversial death earlier this year inside a federal jail cell.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre voiced her thoughts early Monday morning about CBS's "60 Minutes" investigation into the death of the 66-year-old previously convicted sex offender, who was found unconscious inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center unit in New York City on Aug. 10, hanging from strips of orange bed sheets.

The report aired Sunday night and featured interviews with former warden Cameron Lindsay and Fox News contributor and former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who was enlisted by Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The segment also showed never-before-seen photos, including images taken during the autopsy and showing the jail cell where Epstein had been held without a cell-mate, despite orders for him not to be left alone. The financier had also just recently been taken off suicide watch following an alleged suicide attempt.

Just weeks prior to his death, he was discovered semiconscious, sprawled out in his cell with injuries to his neck.

Epstein, who was previously convicted of prostituting an underage girl, was charged in July with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, but the criminal case was dismissed following his death.

He was reportedly worth more than $550 million and owned properties in New York City, New Mexico, West Palm Beach, France and on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Executors for Epstein’s estate later announced plans for a victims' compensation fund to be established.

Though the criminal case against Epstein was dismissed following his death, authorities are still investigating potential co-conspirators and associates, such as British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Several accusers have filed civil lawsuits against the financier's estate.

In November, the jail guards tasked with overseeing the multimillionaire's jail cell around the time of his death were arrested pursuant to a grand jury indictment.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of neglecting their duties by failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had, according to officials and court records.

The guards, who were reportedly working overtime because of staffing shortages when Epstein's body was found, were placed on administrative leave while the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General continue to investigate.

"Any allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously by the agency and will be responded to appropriately," Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer said in a statement at the time of the arrests. "I am committed to this agency and am confident we will restore the public's trust in us."

