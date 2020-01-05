Epstein pal Ghislaine Maxwell under ex-Special Forces guard: report

British socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being guarded by former U.S. Navy SEALs amid conflicting reports about where she's hiding out.

Maxwell faces "credible death threats" and is being guarded by former U.S. Navy SEALs in safe houses in the American Midwest, a source told The Daily Mail.

"There has been so much rubbish written about Ghislaine. The reality is she receives multiple, credible death threats on a daily basis. The hate mail is sometimes 2 [feet] high," the source said according to The Daily Mail. "She is constantly moving. Her life is in danger. She is being guarded by the best of the very best and that includes former U.S. Navy SEALs. She’s not under the protection of any government. She's on her own."

That report conflicts with what a source told Page Six, claiming that Maxwell is outside of the U.S. and moving between countries including the United Kingdom and Israel.

"Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein's house," the source told Page Six.

Rumors about Maxwell's hideaways come after Reuters reported in late December that the FBI is investigating Maxwell for her ties to Epstein. The FBI is also reportedly interested in her friend Prince Andrew, a member of the British royal family, who has been accused of having sex with an underage American woman.

Prince Andrew's relationship with financier Epstein cost him sponsors, his royal duties and is now costing him his digs at Buckingham Palace. According to the Times of London, the prince, who is eighth in line for the British crown, was forced to move his private office out of the palace.

Some reports claimed Maxwell would come out of hiding to defend Prince Andrew from accusations, but she has not.

