Jeffrey Epstein's brother fears his life 'may also be in danger'

Jeffrey Epstein’s younger and only brother fears for his safety after the financier’s controversial August death, according to a pathologist hired by the family.

Mark Epstein is eager to know whether his brother committed suicide, as was reported by the New York City medical examiner, or if he was murdered – which could mean his own life is in danger, Dr. Michael Baden told John Catsimatidis during his Sunday radio show, “The Cats Roundtable.”

“He wants to know if it’s suicide or if it’s homicide, because if it’s homicide then his life may also be in danger,” Baden said. “Homicide would be because his brother knew too much and whoever did it to his brother might then think that he knows too much even though his life was entirely different than his brother's.”

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein's next of kin, hired Baden on the day of his brother's death in August and asked the private pathologist to be present at the autopsy, which was scheduled for the next day.

Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, previously told "Fox & Friends" Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with murder than suicide, noting there were two bone fractures in his larynx, in the area of the Adam’s apple, and a third break on the bone above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden said. “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

In July, Jeffrey Epstein – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million – was charged by the feds with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

In the early hours of Aug. 10, his body was found inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in lower Manhattan, hanging from strips of orange bed sheets, Baden said. Just weeks prior to his death, he was discovered semiconscious, sprawled out in his cell with injuries to his neck in what was reported to be an alleged suicide attempt.

Despite Epstein’s insistence than he was not trying to kill himself, the jail later cleared his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, of any wrongdoing, Tartaglione’s attorney previously told FOX Business.

Baden said Sunday information pertaining to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s death “has been stopped” until March, when two jail guards are set to go to trial over their actions on the night he died.

