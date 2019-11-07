Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Bill Gates calls Jeffrey Epstein meeting 'a mistake in judgment'

The billionaire tech founder made the admission at The New York Times Dealbook Conference.

By FOXBusiness
close
Bill Gates takes on Elizabeth Warren over her tax policy. The billionaire is questioning the 2020 hopeful’s stance that billionaires should not exist at all. video

Bill Gates 'not sure how open-minded’ Elizabeth Warren is on her tax policy

Bill Gates takes on Elizabeth Warren over her tax policy. The billionaire is questioning the 2020 hopeful’s stance that billionaires should not exist at all.

Billionaire tech founder Bill Gates admitted that meeting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was “a mistake in judgment” despite initially denying the pair had any sort of relationship.

Continue Reading Below

“I made a mistake in judgment in that I thought those discussions would lead literally to billions of dollars going to global health,” said Gates on Wednesday at The New York Times Dealbook Conference.

“Turned out that was a bad judgment, that was a mirage,” he continued. “I gave him some benefit by the association.”

Stocks in this Article

MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.
$144.70
+0.64 (+0.44%)

Gates – the co-founder of Microsoft and second-richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list – gave the answer in response to a question about any lessons he's learned regarding how some people feel that philanthropy “credentializes certain people.”

(L-R) Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He further explained that he was meeting with Epstein with the intention of raising money for global health, but “none of that money ever appeared.”

“I made a doubly wrong mistake there"

- Bill Gates at The New York Times Dealbook Conference

Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 1997 with a focus on global health. Today, the foundation reaches 138 countries worldwide.

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino on Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Bill Gates. Video

In August, the tech genius denied having any sort of the relationship with the disgraced financier, but changed his course in September, telling Axios: “I wish I hadn’t met with him.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I'd say I didn't have a ... business or personal relationship — I wouldn't go that far,” Gates told the outlet, later adding, “I won't say I knew him that well, because he was introduced to me as somebody who could bring more people into philanthropy."

He said he stopped meeting with Epstein after the funds “didn’t materialize.”

In July, Epstein — who was reportedly worth more than $550 million — was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, but the criminal case was dismissed in August after his body was found inside his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell in Manhattan, hanging from strips of orange bed sheets. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the Department of Justice.

'SOMETHING DOESN'T FIT' IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH: NEW YORK CITY MAYOR

Gates' wealth is surpassed only by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. As of 11 a.m. ET Thursday, Gates was worth approximately $107.1 billion – surpassing longtime confidante, Berkshire Hathaway chief executive Warren Buffett, who has a net worth of $87.9 billion, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who boasts a net worth of $69.7 billion, according to Forbes' real-time data.