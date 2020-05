EMS Week 2020: Here's how much emergency medical technicians make in every state

Sunday is the beginning of National EMS Week when the U.S. recognizes those who serve in emergency medical services.

Continue Reading Below

According to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), National EMS Week was started in 1974 by then-President Gerald Ford.

ICU NURSE GIVES CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS HOPE WITH PERSONALIZED TEDDY BEARS

This year in particular, the week is a good opportunity to honor the service that EMTs and paramedics provide to society in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, "one of the most daunting and demanding challenges our country has ever faced," a proclamation signed by President Trump on Friday said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This week, we recognize these heroic men and women for their efforts to deliver life‑saving care and compassion to their fellow Americans, and we acknowledge that our country is a safer and healthier place because of their work," the proclamation said.

However, EMTs don't all get paid the same. Though the national average salary for an EMT in the U.S. is $29,924 a year, according to ZipRecruiter, EMT salaries depend on where workers live.

TRUMP LAUNCHES 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Meanwhile, New York state has the highest average salary for EMTs, at $32,823 a year and North Carolina has the lowest average salary for EMTs, at $24,072 a year, ZipRecruiter reported.

To see how the rest of the U.S. is, here's the average EMT salary and hourly wage in all 50 states, according to ZipRecruiter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Alabama

Hourly Wage: $12.59

Annual Salary: $26,195

Alaska

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924

Arizona

Hourly Wage: $13.37

Annual Salary: $27,804

Arkansas

Hourly Wage: $12.68

Annual Salary: $26,370

California

Hourly Wage: $14.14

Annual Salary: $29,419

Colorado

Hourly Wage: $13.52

Annual Salary: $28,114

Connecticut

Hourly Wage: $14.48

Annual Salary: $30,122

Delaware

Hourly Wage: $13.53

Annual Salary: $28,151

Florida

Hourly Wage: $12.15

Annual Salary: $25,281

Georgia

Hourly Wage: $12.90

Annual Salary: $26,822

Hawaii

Hourly Wage: $15.01

Annual Salary: $31,226

Idaho

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924

Illinois

Hourly Wage: $12.61

Annual Salary: $26,227

Indiana

Hourly Wage: $13.28

Annual Salary: $27,626

Iowa

Hourly Wage: $13.02

Annual Salary: $27,090

Kansas

Hourly Wage: $13.31

Annual Salary: $27,684

Kentucky

Hourly Wage: $13.80

Annual Salary: $28,699

Louisiana

Hourly Wage: $13.16

Annual Salary: $27,372

Maine

Hourly Wage: $13.21

Annual Salary: $27,483

Maryland

Hourly Wage: $14.49

Annual Salary: $30,131

Massachusetts

Hourly Wage: $15.63

Annual Salary: $32,513

Michigan

Hourly Wage: $12.69

Annual Salary: $26,390

Minnesota

Hourly Wage: $13.57

Annual Salary: $28,223

Mississippi

Hourly Wage: $12.47

Annual Salary: $25,930

Missouri

Hourly Wage: $12.44

Annual Salary: $25,869

Montana

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924

Nebraska

Hourly Wage: $14.27

Annual Salary: $29,677

Nevada

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924

New Hampshire

Hourly Wage: $15.21

Annual Salary: $31,643

New Jersey

Hourly Wage: $13.74

Annual Salary: $28,569

New Mexico

Hourly Wage: $12.72

Annual Salary: $26,457

New York

Hourly Wage: $15.78

Annual Salary: $32,823

North Carolina

Hourly Wage: $11.57

Annual Salary: $24,072

North Dakota

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924

Ohio

Hourly Wage: $13.43

Annual Salary: $27,929

Oklahoma

Hourly Wage: $13.26

Annual Salary: $27,582

Oregon

Hourly Wage: $13.54

Annual Salary: $28,155

Pennsylvania

Hourly Wage: $13.65

Annual Salary: $28,396

Rhode Island

Hourly Wage: $14.36

Annual Salary: $29,877

South Carolina

Hourly Wage: $13.58

Annual Salary: $28,249

South Dakota

Hourly Wage: $13.76

Annual Salary: $28,631

Tennessee

Hourly Wage: $13.52

Annual Salary: $28,131

Texas

Hourly Wage: $12.75

Annual Salary: $26,514

Utah

Hourly Wage: $13.30

Annual Salary: $27,672

Vermont

Hourly Wage: $14.29

Annual Salary: $29,715

Virginia

Hourly Wage: $14.08

Annual Salary: $29,288

Washington

Hourly Wage: $15.52

Annual Salary: $32,286

West Virginia

Hourly Wage: $13.72

Annual Salary: $28,534

Wisconsin

Hourly Wage: $13.40

Annual Salary: $27,862

Wyoming

Hourly Wage: $14.39

Annual Salary: $29,924