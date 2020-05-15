Trump launches 'Operation Warp Speed' for coronavirus vaccine

President Trump on Friday announced "Operation Warp Speed" -- a new initiative that is aimed at developing, manufacturing and distributing a "proven" coronavirus vaccine.

Trump described the administration's plan as "a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project" of World War II, with the intent to rapidly develop and distribute a vaccine.

"We'd love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year," the president said. "We think we're going to have some very good results coming out very quickly."

The administration is providing roughly $10 billion to support the medical research effort, including funding for vaccine development.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Gen. Gustave Perna will lead Operation Warp Speed.

Trump added that the administration has already looked at 100 vaccine candidates "from all over the world," and has narrowed those options down to 14 in recent weeks.

"There's never been a vaccine project like this anywhere in the world," he said.

