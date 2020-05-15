Expand / Collapse search
Trump launches 'Operation Warp Speed' for coronavirus vaccine

Operation Warp Speed is 'a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor'

By FOXBusiness
Trump: Operation Warp Speed is unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project

President Trump addresses the progress of Operation Warp Speed in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

President Trump on Friday announced "Operation Warp Speed" -- a new initiative that is aimed at developing, manufacturing and distributing a "proven" coronavirus vaccine.

Trump described the administration's plan as "a massive scientific industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project" of World War II, with the intent to rapidly develop and distribute a vaccine.

"We'd love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year," the president said. "We think we're going to have some very good results coming out very quickly."

The administration is providing roughly $10 billion to support the medical research effort, including funding for vaccine development.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Gen. Gustave Perna will lead Operation Warp Speed.

Trump added that the administration has already looked at 100 vaccine candidates "from all over the world," and has narrowed those options down to 14 in recent weeks.

"There's never been a vaccine project like this anywhere in the world," he said.

